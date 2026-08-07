LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 18:38 IST

Domicil, the iconic German home furnishing brand from HTL International, proudly returned as the Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards (ISAA) 2026, marking its second consecutive association with one of India’s leading celebrations of digital entertainment. Held at the Fairmont Hotel, Mumbai, on 18th July 2026, the third edition of the awards brought together some of the biggest names from the Indian entertainment industry to honour excellence and achievements in original OTT content.

You Might Be Interested In

As streaming continues to redefine entertainment, the home has become the preferred destination for immersive viewing experiences. It has given Indian audiences the freedom to watch what they want, when they want, and where they want. And furniture plays an important role in shaping how people relax, connect, and engage with the stories they love. Recognising this evolving lifestyle, Domicil’s partnership with the Indian Streaming Academy Awards reflects the brand’s belief that great stories deserve spaces that are equally inspiring.

The Domicil Lounge was an immersive experiential space where actors, filmmakers, creators, and guests experienced the brand’s signature blend of German design, timeless aesthetics, exceptional comfort, and superior craftsmanship while engaging with its premium lifestyle philosophy. It was wonderful to see winners celebrating their achievements in the Domicil Lounge—interacting with the furniture, capturing memorable photographs with their awards, and sharing the experience with fellow guests. Throughout the evening, the lounge became a natural destination, reflecting the role thoughtfully designed living spaces play in bringing people together.

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

Adding to the evening’s celebrations, Mr. Manoj Nair, Country Head (Brands), India, Middle East & Africa, HTL Group of Companies, presented the Best Supporting Actor (Female) – Hindi award, adding another chapter to Domicil’s association with one of India’s most celebrated entertainment platforms.

Commenting on the partnership, Manoj Nair, Country Head (Brands), India, Middle East and Africa, HTL Group of Companies, said, “Streaming has transformed entertainment by giving people the freedom to experience stories in the comfort of their own homes. At Domicil, we create an environment where families come together, conversations continue and everyday moments become more meaningful. Our continued association with the Indian Streaming Academy Awards reflects Domicil’s belief that exceptional design enriches everyday experiences and celebrates the spaces where life’s most memorable stories unfold.”

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

The partnership reflects Domicil’s continued commitment to engaging with consumers through premium lifestyle and entertainment platforms. As audiences increasingly experience stories from the comfort of their homes, Domicil continues to shape the environments where those stories are enjoyed. A sofa becomes the place where families gather for a weekend series, a recliner makes long viewing sessions more comfortable, and a thoughtfully designed bed turns a late-night film into a moment of complete relaxation.

Domicil believes a home is more than just a space. It is where life unfolds. Its association with the Indian Streaming Academy Awards further strengthens the brand’s presence in India’s premium lifestyle landscape while celebrating the homes where life’s most memorable stories come alive.

Visit: https://domicilindia.com/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Why Are Cold Drinks Banned In Parliament? The 2003 Report That Sparked The Decision

GD Goenka International School Surat students win multiple medals at Surat District Motivational Swimming Competition

LATEST NEWS

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026
Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026
Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026
Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

QUICK LINKS