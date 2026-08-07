Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

Domicil, the iconic German home furnishing brand from HTL International, proudly returned as the Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards (ISAA) 2026, marking its second consecutive association with one of India’s leading celebrations of digital entertainment. Held at the Fairmont Hotel, Mumbai, on 18th July 2026, the third edition of the awards brought together some of the biggest names from the Indian entertainment industry to honour excellence and achievements in original OTT content.

As streaming continues to redefine entertainment, the home has become the preferred destination for immersive viewing experiences. It has given Indian audiences the freedom to watch what they want, when they want, and where they want. And furniture plays an important role in shaping how people relax, connect, and engage with the stories they love. Recognising this evolving lifestyle, Domicil’s partnership with the Indian Streaming Academy Awards reflects the brand’s belief that great stories deserve spaces that are equally inspiring.

The Domicil Lounge was an immersive experiential space where actors, filmmakers, creators, and guests experienced the brand’s signature blend of German design, timeless aesthetics, exceptional comfort, and superior craftsmanship while engaging with its premium lifestyle philosophy. It was wonderful to see winners celebrating their achievements in the Domicil Lounge—interacting with the furniture, capturing memorable photographs with their awards, and sharing the experience with fellow guests. Throughout the evening, the lounge became a natural destination, reflecting the role thoughtfully designed living spaces play in bringing people together.

Adding to the evening’s celebrations, Mr. Manoj Nair, Country Head (Brands), India, Middle East & Africa, HTL Group of Companies, presented the Best Supporting Actor (Female) – Hindi award, adding another chapter to Domicil’s association with one of India’s most celebrated entertainment platforms.

Commenting on the partnership, Manoj Nair, Country Head (Brands), India, Middle East and Africa, HTL Group of Companies, said, “Streaming has transformed entertainment by giving people the freedom to experience stories in the comfort of their own homes. At Domicil, we create an environment where families come together, conversations continue and everyday moments become more meaningful. Our continued association with the Indian Streaming Academy Awards reflects Domicil’s belief that exceptional design enriches everyday experiences and celebrates the spaces where life’s most memorable stories unfold.”

The partnership reflects Domicil’s continued commitment to engaging with consumers through premium lifestyle and entertainment platforms. As audiences increasingly experience stories from the comfort of their homes, Domicil continues to shape the environments where those stories are enjoyed. A sofa becomes the place where families gather for a weekend series, a recliner makes long viewing sessions more comfortable, and a thoughtfully designed bed turns a late-night film into a moment of complete relaxation.

Domicil believes a home is more than just a space. It is where life unfolds. Its association with the Indian Streaming Academy Awards further strengthens the brand’s presence in India’s premium lifestyle landscape while celebrating the homes where life’s most memorable stories come alive.

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