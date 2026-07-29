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Home > Business > DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-29 15:11 IST

Kandla (Gujarat) [India], July 29: On 26th July 2026, DPA achieved an unprecedented 7,83,816 MTs of cargo handling in a single day, surpassing its own National Record of 7,78,570 MTs achieved on 17th June 2026.

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DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

Adding to this remarkable achievement, Offshore Oil Terminal, Vadinar also established a new 24-hour benchmark by handling 5,09,101 MTs of liquid cargo, exceeding its previous record of 5,07,397 MTs.  On 17.06.2026. The record handling included 2,55,557 MTs of Crude Oil, 40,534 MTs of POL, and 2,13,010 MTs of LPO.

DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

This remarkable milestone stands as a testament to the transformative vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for developing world-class, future-ready ports under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision.

DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

On this occasion, Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA, congratulated all stakeholders, port users, exporters, importers, shipping lines, vessel agents, stevedores, Customs House Agents, terminal operators, trade associations, truck drivers, DPA officials, employees, Shramiks and every member of the Port fraternity whose dedicated efforts and unwavering support have made this landmark achievement possible.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling
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DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

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DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

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DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

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DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling
DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling
DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling
DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

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