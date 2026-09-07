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Home > Business > Empowering Teachers, Inspiring Future Innovators: Amazon Think Big Space Strengthens STEM Learning in Navi Mumbai

Empowering Teachers, Inspiring Future Innovators: Amazon Think Big Space Strengthens STEM Learning in Navi Mumbai

Empowering Teachers, Inspiring Future Innovators: Amazon Think Big Space Strengthens STEM Learning in Navi Mumbai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-07 20:13 IST

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: The Amazon Think Big Space (TBS) Program, implemented by Learning Links Foundation (LLF) in collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), conducted a two-day STEM Teacher Capacity Building Workshop on August 20 and 21, 2026, bringing together over 140 teachers from all government schools under NMMC. The workshop focused on strengthening classroom practices and enabling educators to create more engaging, experiential and student-centred learning environments.

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The training focused on moving beyond traditional teaching methods towards experiential STEM pedagogy, process-based learning and technology-enabled teaching. Teachers explored pedagogic approaches and through Design Thinking, helped them create more interactive classrooms where students actively participate, collaborate and learn by solving problems. They were also introduced to AI and EdTech tools that can support teaching and make learning more engaging.

The sessions also covered ASER data analysis, helping teachers understand students’ learning levels and identify gaps that need focused attention. Through activities on reverse engineering and real-world STEM problem-solving, teachers learnt how to encourage students to question, experiment and find practical solutions to everyday challenges.

Empowering Teachers, Inspiring Future Innovators: Amazon Think Big Space Strengthens STEM Learning in Navi Mumbai

The training concluded with teachers developing practical STEM Action Plans tailored to their classroom needs, helping them translate these learnings into meaningful and sustained changes in their teaching practices.

The workshop was graced by Shri Ashok Kadus, Education Officer, NMMC and Smt. Sulbha Barghare, Extension Officer, Education Department, NMMC. Their visit and interaction with the participating teachers motivated and inspired educators to continue adopting innovative approaches and strengthening STEM learning in their classrooms.

Shri Ashok Kadus, Education Officer, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, said: “Through the Amazon Think Big Space Program in partnership with Learning Links Foundation, our students have learned to dream big and achieve bigger. This collaboration has empowered government school students with confidence and STEM skills, while also strengthening teacher capacity to translate concepts into effective pedagogy. Teachers are equipped with global best practices and continuous support, enabling them to innovate in classrooms and inspire the next generation of learners.”

Empowering Teachers, Inspiring Future Innovators: Amazon Think Big Space Strengthens STEM Learning in Navi Mumbai

Over the past seven years, this partnership has conducted five large-scale teacher training programmes, reaching more than 300 unique teachers. With over 70% of teachers returning each year, this sustained participation demonstrates the powerful ripple effect it creates among more than 10,500 NMMC school students from grades 6 to 8; reflecting the teacher’s appreciation for continuous learning and their dedication to introducing fresh ideas and innovative approaches in the classroom. Regular handholding sessions further support teachers in applying these learnings in their classrooms, ensuring sustained impact. By empowering teachers, the programme strengthens learning across thousands of classrooms and reaches generations of students.

The teacher training program also recognises and motivates teachers through the Teacher Spotlight Series and Teacher Excellence Awards. As part of the Spotlight Series, teachers share photos, videos and brief accounts of how they have applied STEM best practices in their classrooms. Each week, one teacher is recognised among their peers for their innovative efforts and classroom impact. These submissions also form the basis for the Teacher Excellence Awards, where the top 10 teachers are shortlisted through a detailed selection process, with the top three honoured for their excellence and contribution to STEM education.

The Amazon Think Big Space Program continues to strengthen STEM education in Navi Mumbai through three complementary models: STEM Labs, fully equipped innovation spaces; STEM Corners, compact classroom-based learning hubs; and the Mobile STEAM Van, a laboratory on wheels that brings hands-on AI and STEM learning to schools with limited or no STEM infrastructure.

The collaboration also expands its focus to areas such as communication skills and holistic development, while creating opportunities for students to participate in national and international STEM and robotics competitions. Together, the partners remain committed to strengthening pedagogy, expanding access to innovation and building future-ready learning environments for teachers and students.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Empowering Teachers, Inspiring Future Innovators: Amazon Think Big Space Strengthens STEM Learning in Navi Mumbai
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