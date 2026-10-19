ENS Enterprises Launches Zuniar, Marking Its Transition from Technology Enabler to Digital Commerce Operating Partner

Following its IPO, ENS Enterprises is expanding its role in digital commerce, moving beyond technology solutions to take on a more active role in marketplace operations, seller management and fulfilment.

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19: ENS Enterprises Limited, an end-to-end digital commerce enablement company, has launched Zuniar, an online marketplace for children’s and parenting essentials built on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The launch marks an important step in ENS’s evolution from providing technology solutions to taking on a more active role as an operating partner within the digital commerce ecosystem.

Zuniar brings together products across baby care, feeding and nutrition, children’s fashion and footwear, toys, learning resources, school essentials, nursery products, travel and outdoor activities, and health and safety. The platform also caters to mothers through maternity wear and care products, alongside gifting options and features designed to simplify product discovery and shopping for parents and caregivers.

Commenting on the launch, Avinash Kumar Singh, Director, ENS Enterprises Limited, said, “Running Zuniar lets us experience the open network as an operator, not only as a technology provider. The lessons we learn about network participation, seller onboarding, logistics and fulfilment on ONDC will directly inform the solutions we build for our partners and clients.”

Built on ONDC, Zuniar operates within an open digital commerce ecosystem designed to enable interoperability among participating buyer and seller applications. The network provides a framework for businesses of different sizes to participate in digital commerce, creating opportunities to expand market access and connect consumers with a wider range of products and sellers.

For ENS, Zuniar represents a broader shift in how the company participates in the digital commerce value chain. Traditionally focused on enabling businesses through technology, integrations and digital solutions, ENS is now extending its role into the operational side of commerce. This includes direct experience in marketplace management, seller onboarding, catalogue management, logistics coordination, fulfilment and customer support, alongside the broader customer experience.

The transition reflects ENS’s approach to working as an operating partner rather than a technology vendor alone. Following its IPO, ENS Enterprises is entering a new phase of growth, with an expanded focus on moving beyond technology delivery to a more active role in business operations. The launch of Zuniar aligns with this transition, allowing the company to bring its technology expertise into the execution of a live digital commerce business. By combining technology, operational execution and first-hand marketplace experience, ENS aims to broaden its engagement across the digital commerce lifecycle and strengthen the solutions it offers to businesses navigating an increasingly complex digital ecosystem.

Zuniar is available at www.zuniar.com.