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Home > Business > Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana

Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana

Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 15:44 IST

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], July 1: Forteasia Realty Private Limited has shared an update on its main project, Forteasia Industrial Township (FIT), showing clear momentum as it shapes up to be a major industrial hub in Haryana. The township covers over 100 acres on Meham–Beri Road in Kalanaur, Rohtak, and claims a prime spot with easy access to the KMP Expressway, Delhi-Hisar Highway, and the wider NCR industrial corridor. Plus, it’s already approved by RERA.

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So far, Forteasia has delivered 5.3 million square feet, with another 7.93 million square feet in the works. It’s clear they want a serious footprint in the industrial and plotted real estate space.

“Forteasia Industrial Township is built as a full ecosystem, where businesses get top-notch infrastructure and support to really grow,” said Mr. Shiv Garg, Director at Forteasia Realty.

FIT isn’t just a place to build factories or warehouses; it integrates industrial and residential plots so businesses and their teams can work and live in a single well-designed community. There’s a long list of amenities, too: a clubhouse with a swimming pool, a gym, green spaces, a golf course strip, wide roads, 24/7 security, charging stations for electric vehicles, shared parking, water treatment and waste management systems, rainwater harvesting, worker housing, and even a commercial complex.

At its core, the project highlights Forteasia’s goal of creating sustainable communities focused on smart infrastructure, enabling businesses to grow and people to have better places to work.

A bit about the company itself: Forteasia Realty specializes in industrial, residential, and commercial plotted developments throughout Haryana. They have a reputation for finishing projects on time, following all RERA norms, and bringing quality to every site. Their work revolves around modern design, sustainability, and long-term value—and they’ve become a trusted name in the region’s real estate market.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana

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Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana
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