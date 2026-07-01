Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], July 1: Forteasia Realty Private Limited has shared an update on its main project, Forteasia Industrial Township (FIT), showing clear momentum as it shapes up to be a major industrial hub in Haryana. The township covers over 100 acres on Meham–Beri Road in Kalanaur, Rohtak, and claims a prime spot with easy access to the KMP Expressway, Delhi-Hisar Highway, and the wider NCR industrial corridor. Plus, it’s already approved by RERA.

So far, Forteasia has delivered 5.3 million square feet, with another 7.93 million square feet in the works. It’s clear they want a serious footprint in the industrial and plotted real estate space.

“Forteasia Industrial Township is built as a full ecosystem, where businesses get top-notch infrastructure and support to really grow,” said Mr. Shiv Garg, Director at Forteasia Realty.

FIT isn’t just a place to build factories or warehouses; it integrates industrial and residential plots so businesses and their teams can work and live in a single well-designed community. There’s a long list of amenities, too: a clubhouse with a swimming pool, a gym, green spaces, a golf course strip, wide roads, 24/7 security, charging stations for electric vehicles, shared parking, water treatment and waste management systems, rainwater harvesting, worker housing, and even a commercial complex.

At its core, the project highlights Forteasia’s goal of creating sustainable communities focused on smart infrastructure, enabling businesses to grow and people to have better places to work.

A bit about the company itself: Forteasia Realty specializes in industrial, residential, and commercial plotted developments throughout Haryana. They have a reputation for finishing projects on time, following all RERA norms, and bringing quality to every site. Their work revolves around modern design, sustainability, and long-term value—and they’ve become a trusted name in the region’s real estate market.