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Home > Business > From Gujarat to Glory: Ajay’s Cafe Wins Two Awards, Emerges as India’s Fastest-Rising Café Brand

From Gujarat to Glory: Ajay’s Cafe Wins Two Awards, Emerges as India’s Fastest-Rising Café Brand

From Gujarat to Glory: Ajay’s Cafe Wins Two Awards, Emerges as India’s Fastest-Rising Café Brand

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-15 15:38 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 15: Ajay’s Cafe continues its remarkable growth journey from Gujarat to becoming one of India’s fastest-emerging homegrown café brands. Strengthening this momentum, the brand has now received two prestigious national industry awards, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, quality and customer experience.

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Celebrating a journey of innovation, accessibility and excellence, Ajay’s Cafe continues to strengthen its position as one of Gujarat’s fastest-growing cafe brands.

Key Highlights:

  • Dual Industry Recognition: Winner of the “Most Popular Cafe Chain of the Year” and “Best Quick Service Restaurant Chain – West India 2026.”
  • Brand Milestone: Reinforces Ajay’s Cafe’s position as one of Gujarat’s leading homegrown cafés and QSR brands with 250+ outlets.
  • Recognition Basis: Recognised for redefining affordable café experiences by delivering the brand’s signature “Happy Wali Feeling” through innovation, consistent quality and a customer-first approach.
  • Growth Focus: Continues to strengthen its presence through expansion, innovation and operational excellence.

The brand was honoured with the “Most Popular Cafe Chain of the Year” award by ET Now Business Conclave & Awards 2026, in the esteemed presence of Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Harsh Sanghavi. Adding another milestone to its journey, Ajay’s Cafe was also recognised at the Food Connoisseurs India Awards 2026, receiving the prestigious title of “Best Quick Service Restaurant Chain – West India 2026.”

These recognitions celebrate Ajay’s Cafe’s commitment towards creating a scalable, accessible, and aspirational cafe experience for consumers while redefining the way young India engages with cafe culture.

Founded with the vision of making quality cafe experiences accessible to everyone, Ajay’s Cafe has grown into a strong regional brand by combining innovative offerings, consistent quality, customer-centric experiences, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences. The brand’s expansion reflects its ability to build a connection beyond just food—creating spaces that resonate with students, professionals, families, and cafe enthusiasts across markets.

From Gujarat to Glory: Ajay’s Cafe Wins Two Awards, Emerges as India’s Fastest-Rising Café Brand

Over the years, Ajay’s Cafe has established itself as a prominent player in Gujarat’s QSR ecosystem, driven by its focus on affordability, operational excellence and a diverse menu designed for today’s dynamic consumers. Through its growing presence and strong brand recall, Ajay’s Cafe continues to represent the changing face of India’s cafe culture—where convenience meets experience.

Speaking about the achievement, Mr. Ajay Solanki, Founder, Ajay’s Cafe, said:

“These recognitions are a proud moment for the entire Ajay’s Cafe family and a reflection of the trust our customers, partners and team have placed in us. When we started this journey, our vision was to create a cafe brand that delivers quality, consistency and memorable experiences while remaining accessible to everyone. Being recognised as ‘Most Popular Cafe Chain of the Year’ by ET Now and ‘Best Quick Service Restaurant Chain – West India 2026’ by Food Connoisseurs India Awards motivates us to continue raising the benchmark and expanding our horizons. We believe this is not just an award for our brand, but a celebration of every customer who has been a part of our journey.”

With these accolades, Ajay’s Cafe continues to strengthen its position as a homegrown success story from Gujarat, showcasing the potential of regional brands to create a lasting impact in India’s competitive food and beverage industry.

The brand remains committed to innovation, expansion and delivering exceptional cafe experiences as it moves towards its next phase of growth.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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From Gujarat to Glory: Ajay’s Cafe Wins Two Awards, Emerges as India’s Fastest-Rising Café Brand
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From Gujarat to Glory: Ajay’s Cafe Wins Two Awards, Emerges as India’s Fastest-Rising Café Brand

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From Gujarat to Glory: Ajay’s Cafe Wins Two Awards, Emerges as India’s Fastest-Rising Café Brand
From Gujarat to Glory: Ajay’s Cafe Wins Two Awards, Emerges as India’s Fastest-Rising Café Brand
From Gujarat to Glory: Ajay’s Cafe Wins Two Awards, Emerges as India’s Fastest-Rising Café Brand
From Gujarat to Glory: Ajay’s Cafe Wins Two Awards, Emerges as India’s Fastest-Rising Café Brand

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