From the Heart of Rajasthan to the Global Stage: Ishan Shivanand is Transforming Mental Wellness Through Ancient Yogic Wisdom

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 04: At a time when the world is facing an unprecedented rise in stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges, internationally acclaimed spiritual leader, philanthropist, mental health expert, public speaker and Founder of Yoga of Immortals (YOI) , Ishan Shivanand, is creating a global impact by combining India’s timeless yogic traditions with modern scientific research.

One of the defining chapters of Ishan Shivanand’s journey began in Rajasthan, where the foundations of ShivYog and its humanitarian initiatives were first established. What started as a spiritual movement in the state has today evolved into a global mission, touching millions of lives through yoga, meditation, compassion and holistic wellbeing.

Over the past two decades, Ishan Shivanand has remained deeply connected to Rajasthan, leading numerous wellness initiatives, meditation programs, youth empowerment campaigns, mental health awareness drives and humanitarian activities across the state. His continued commitment has positively impacted thousands of families, students, young people and communities throughout Rajasthan, which remains an important centre of his mission.

A proud son of Rajasthan, Ishan Shivanand has carried the state’s rich spiritual heritage to the international stage. Alongside his global accomplishments, his contributions to society over the past twenty years have earned him widespread respect and recognition. He is affectionately known by many as “Rajasthan Putra” (Son of Rajasthan), “Son of the Soil,” “Gaurav of Rajasthan” (Pride of Rajasthan), and “Rajasthan Ratna,” reflecting both his deep roots in Rajasthan and his enduring commitment to serving humanity.

Born into a distinguished lineage of yogis in India, Ishan Shivanand spent his formative years in Himalayan monasteries under the guidance of his father and spiritual master, Dr. Avdhoot Shivanand. As the successor to a twenty-one-generation yogic tradition, he devoted more than two decades to mastering yoga, meditation, breathwork, ancient martial arts, herbal medicine and the Indian Knowledge Systems.

With a vision to make this ancient wisdom accessible to the modern world, he founded Yoga of Immortals (YOI) —an evidence-based, non-invasive and non-pharmaceutical wellness system rooted in India’s holistic healing traditions. The YOI protocols combine breathwork, meditation, disease-preventive yogic practices and cognitive-emotional techniques to help individuals overcome stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia, trauma and burnout while enhancing resilience, vitality and emotional wellbeing.

Today, Yoga of Immortals has positively transformed the lives of millions across the globe. Clinical studies have demonstrated significant improvements in anxiety, depression and insomnia among participants. The program has also shown promising outcomes in reducing physician burnout, managing academic stress, enhancing corporate wellbeing, improving athletic resilience and supporting trauma recovery.

Ishan Shivanand’s expertise has earned international recognition from some of the world’s most respected institutions. His wellness programs have benefited researchers, healthcare professionals, educators, students, military veterans, athletes, corporate leaders and communities through collaborations with organisations including Google Research, Amazon, Mayo Clinic and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

His contributions have been acknowledged through numerous prestigious honours. He was invited by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) to participate in the White House Roundtable with Faith Leaders on the Overdose Epidemic, where faith-based and community leaders explored innovative approaches to addressing one of the world’s most pressing public health challenges.

Among his many accolades, Ishan Shivanand received the Global Civility Icon Award 2023, presented by H.R.H. Dr. Clyde Rivers, Representative to the United Nations from the Interfaith Peacebuilding Initiative, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to global peace, preventive healthcare and holistic wellness.

Further strengthening the scientific foundation of his work, he earned the Global Doctor of Business Administration from the Swiss School of Business and Management, Geneva, after successfully defending his doctoral dissertation on the efficacy of the app-based Yoga of Immortals meditative intervention on global mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His work has also been recognised by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, the Ministry of AYUSH, the Canadian Ambassador, and the United States Congress, which honoured him with the American Flag flown over the U.S. Capitol for his exceptional contributions to stress reduction and mental wellness. In addition, the President of the Borough of Brooklyn, New York, proclaimed “Ishan Shivanand Day” in recognition of his contributions to preventive and promotive healthcare.

The global impact of Yoga of Immortals continues to expand through collaborations with government agencies and public institutions, including the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mauritius, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mauritius, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, supporting initiatives focused on preventive healthcare, mental resilience and community wellbeing.

In addition to his global outreach, Ishan Shivanand serves in several distinguished academic and leadership roles. He is the Director of the School of Integrative Health and Wellness, Mauritius; Director of Mental Health Initiatives at the Health Council of WHEELS Global Foundation (an initiative of IIT Alumni), Virginia, USA; Head of the Department of Yoga and Professor of the Yoga Based Resilience Training (YBRT) program at the University of SiliconAndhra, California; Adjunct Faculty in Integrative Yoga Therapy at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru; and Advisor on Student Wellness at Rungta Universities, Chhattisgarh.

Dedicated to compassion, humanitarian service and holistic wellbeing, Ishan Shivanand continues to inspire people around the world by making India’s ancient yogic wisdom practical, scientifically validated and accessible for modern life. His mission is to empower individuals to achieve physical vitality, emotional resilience and inner transformation while building healthier families, stronger communities and a more compassionate world.

About Ishan Shivanand:

Ishan Shivanand is an internationally acclaimed spiritual leader, philanthropist, ShivYog Acharya, public speaker, performance enhancement coach and Founder of Yoga of Immortals (YOI). His work integrates ancient Indian yogic sciences with modern research to develop evidence-based meditation and wellness protocols that support mental health, resilience and holistic wellbeing. Through global collaborations with governments, healthcare institutions, universities and corporate organisations, he continues to advance accessible and scientifically informed approaches to preventive healthcare and human transformation.

For more information, visit:

www.ishanshivanand.com

www.compassionunites.com

www.shivyog.com

www.yogaofimmortals.com

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