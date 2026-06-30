From Three Days of Chaos to Five Minutes of Done: The New Way India Moves

Amit Kumar Agarwal, cofounder and CEO of NoBroker

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30: Not very long ago, moving to a new city meant at least three to four days of work before a single box was packed. You would ask neighbours for recommendations, call numbers that went unanswered, get quotes over the phone that meant nothing because you had no way to verify them, and eventually pick someone based on gut feeling and hope. And then you would spend the entire moving day anxious, watching strangers handle your belongings with no idea what would happen if something broke.

That was not an unusual experience. That was just how moving worked in India. For many people, that broken first encounter with an unverified mover becomes their very first memory of a new city, which is a problem no one should have to live with.

It does not have to work that way anymore.

An Industry That Grew Without Growing Up

India’s relocation industry is enormous, and it has been growing fast. The sector is valued at 90,000 crore and facilitates over 8.2 million moves every year, including 6.2 million household relocations and 2 million commercial moves. More people are moving cities than ever before, for jobs, for opportunities, for a fresh start. And yet for most of its history, this industry operated almost entirely on informal trust. Unverified vendors, verbal commitments, no receipts, no accountability, and no one to call if your television arrived in pieces.

This is not a new problem. For generations, the packers and movers sector has been one of the most unorganised parts of India’s economy. Thousands of small operators make up the bulk of the market, and the vast majority of them offer no verification, no proper documentation, and no accountability when things go wrong. This market has long needed not just improvement but real disruption.

The industry grew in size but not in structure. The majority of the market remained unorganised, leaving customers with no reliable way to know who they were trusting with their belongings. People kept paying the price for that gap, in damaged goods, in broken timelines, and in the exhausting process of just finding someone trustworthy to call. NoBroker Packers and Movers saw that gap clearly and decided to fix it, not with a workaround, but by rebuilding the experience from the ground up. As India’s largest packers and movers aggregator, it has streamlined a market that was highly unorganised, having done what the industry could not do on its own, bringing structure, transparency, and accountability to every move it handles. The platform has completed over 15 lakh plus successful shifts.

The Booking That Used to Take Days Now Takes Minutes

The single biggest change NoBroker Packers and Movers brought to this experience is not just foolproof packing materials and the trained staff, though those matter enormously. It is time. The time it used to take just to find and confirm a mover has collapsed from days to minutes.

You open the app, select whether you are moving within the city or between cities, fill in your details, add your inventory, review the pricing, and confirm. The entire booking is done. A dedicated Quality Service Expert is assigned to your move. The team shows up on the date you chose. Packs everything meticulously and delivers it all intact. That is the whole process. NoBroker Packers and Movers completes 800 movements on average every single day, which means the process behind your move has been refined across a scale very few can match.

Customers using digital platforms report 32% higher satisfaction scores and 28% lower costs, attributable to the pricing transparency absent from the unorganised segment. The numbers reflect something simple. When people know exactly what they are paying for and why, the experience of moving changes entirely.

“Moving homes marks the beginning of a new chapter in people’s lives, and that experience should be defined by excitement, not uncertainty. At NoBroker Packers and Movers, our focus has been on bringing structure, transparency, and accountability to an industry that has operated informally for decades. By combining technology with trusted service, we’re making relocation faster, safer, and completely hassle-free for millions of Indians.”

– Amit Kumar Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, NoBroker

The Generation That Expects Better

There is also a bigger shift happening in who is moving and what they expect. Millennials are now driving a large share of India’s internal migration. This is a generation that has watched technology change every part of their daily life, from booking travel to ordering food to managing money. They expect moving the same way. Book through an app, see a clear price upfront, and have someone accountable if anything goes wrong. An informal operator with no digital presence and no documentation simply does not meet that bar anymore.

Behind millennials is a generation that has grown up entirely online. Gen Z consumers have never booked anything by calling an unknown number and taking a verbal quote on trust. They expect to track their move in real time, raise a concern through a platform, and get it resolved without having to chase anyone. The share of moves booked through online platforms has been growing sharply year on year, and that trend is only going to continue.

This is exactly the environment where an organised, technology-first aggregator like NoBroker Packers and Movers has the most to offer. The market is large, it is underserved by professional players, and the consumers doing the moving are actively looking for a better option. The opportunity for organised players in this space is significant and it is only getting larger.

What Organised Actually Looks Like

NoBroker Packers and Movers operates in 100-plus cities and more than 10,000 localities across India, bringing organised and professional house shifting services to customers at their doorstep. That scale is not just a number. It means that whether you are moving from Bengaluru to

Mumbai, from Pune to Delhi, or within your own city, the same standard of service applies. The same verified partners, the same packing protocol, the same accountability.

Every item is packed according to what it actually needs. Bubble wrap for screens and glassware. Cardboard boxes for personal items. Stretch wrap for furniture. Strong adhesive tape on every box. Every fragile item is flagged. Every box is labelled. The person handling your monitor knows it costs six months of savings. The entire process is built around providing a hassle-free experience.

A dedicated Quality Service Expert coordinates every step from packing through delivery. You always know what is happening and who is responsible. There are no random vendors showing up with no clear chain of command. There is one point of contact, one process, and one standard that the team follows.

The Promise That Makes It Real

The part of this that matters most is also the simplest. NoBroker Packers and Movers offers 100% damage and delay protection. Any damage. Any delay. They pay. That is not a clause buried in fine print. It is the foundation of how the service operates.

For anyone who has ever opened a box in a new city to find something broken with no one to call, this changes everything. It is the difference between hope and accountability. And it is the reason customers who use the service once tend to use it again the next time they move.

The Move That Used to Define Stress

Moving cities is still an emotional experience. Leaving a place you know, arriving somewhere new, carrying the things that hold your life together from one chapter to the next. None of those changes. What changes is the operational weight of it.

The three days of calling strangers and negotiating blind are gone. The anxiety of watching unverified people load your belongings onto a truck with no paper trail is gone. The dread of opening boxes in a new city is replaced by the confidence that comes from knowing the platform behind your move stands behind every item in it.

The relocation market is projected to expand, driven by urbanisation, corporate expansion, and the accelerating shift toward technology-enabled booking platforms. India is moving more than it ever has. The generation doing the moving has grown up expecting things to work the way everything else in their life works, quickly, transparently, and with someone accountable on the other end.

NoBroker Packers and Movers is built for exactly that expectation. The move that used to take weeks of stress now takes a form, a confirmation, and a team that shows up on time. The stuff

that matters to you gets there safely. And the next time you move, because for this generation there always is a next time, the process is just as ready as you are.

“Moving homes marks the beginning of a new chapter in people’s lives, and that experience should be defined by excitement, not uncertainty. At NoBroker Packers and Movers, our focus has been on bringing structure, transparency, and accountability to an industry that has operated informally for decades. By combining technology with trusted service, we’re making relocation faster, safer, and completely hassle-free for millions of Indians.”

– Amit Kumar Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, NoBroker

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