GLOBOIL India 2026 To Bring Global Edible Oil Leaders to Mumbai for High-Powered Dialogue on Prices, Trade, Sustainability, Biofuels & The Future of Food

The 29th Globoil India will be held from Sept 29 to Oct 1 in Mumbai, bringing together global experts, CEOs, traders and policymakers from the edible oils sector.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: The 29th edition of Globoil India, a business and knowledge platform for the edible oils, oilseeds and allied agri-commodities sector, is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1, 2026, at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake.

Organised by Tefla’s, the three-day event is expected to bring together international and Indian industry leaders, traders, processors, importers, refiners, exchanges, associations and policymakers for discussions around market trends, trade, pricing, sustainability, technology and the evolving relationship between food and fuel.

The programme comes at a time when the global edible oils market is being influenced by changing crop fundamentals, geopolitical developments, biofuel demand, sustainability regulations, supply-chain disruptions and technological changes. Globoil India 2026 will bring together leading international experts, CEOs, traders, processors, importers, refiners, exchanges, associations and policymakers for three days of business dialogue, market intelligence and networking.

The conference will put a strong spotlight on the 2026–27 global price and supply outlook, covering palm, soybean and sunflower oils, along with the rapidly changing relationship between food, fuel, sustainability and technology.

Global Markets & Price Outlook Take Centre Stage

The international programme on September 30 will include a session on the changing role of Argentina and Colombia in global oilseed trade, featuring Gustavo Idígoras, President, CIARA-CEC, Argentina, and Nicolás Pérez-Marulanda, Executive President, FEDEPALMA.

The morning will also feature Dr. Julian McGill, Managing Director, Glenauk Economics on the Southeast Asia Palm & Supply Outlook.

A dedicated Global Sunflower Oil Outlook will feature Alexey Okhlopkov, CEO, RusAgro Oil, Russia, with Akshay Chowdhry, Group Vice President, Gemini Edibles & Fats India, chairing the session, joined by Andrii Paladii, Head of Trading, Inerco, Ukraine and Anton Gritsay, Executive Director, EFKO, Russia.

The international character of the event will be further strengthened during the Inaugural Ceremony, with addresses scheduled from YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini binti Ahmad, Honourable Minister of Plantation and Commodities, Government of Malaysia. One important feature of the Inaugural Ceremony is the Keynote by Mdm. Izzana Salleh, Secretary General, CPOPC. This will also be addressed by Leadership of Tefla’s, SEA & other international associations like GAPKI & Bursa Malaysia Derivatives.

Palm Oil, Smart Exchanges & Sustainability

A special session titled “Powering Global Edible Oil Trade Through Smart Exchanges” will examine the growing role of derivatives, exchanges and sophisticated risk-management tools in global commodity trade. The session will be chaired by Mrugank Paranjpee, Managing Partner, MCQube & former MD, MCX, with participation from Nelson Low of CME Group, Ryan Long Hian Yee of Bursa Malaysia Berhad and representatives from MCX and NCDEX.

The Palm Oil Session, led by Atul Chaturvedi, Chief Mentor, GLOBOIL and Chairman, Asian Palm Oil Alliance, will bring together Dr. Mohamad Fadhil Hasan of GAPKI, Indonesia; Mdm. Izzana Salleh, Secretary General, CPOPC and Belvinder Kaur Sron, CEO, Malaysian Palm Oil Council.

Sustainability will be addressed through “Greening the Value Chain — EUDR Countdown, Traceability & Smallholder Inclusion”, featuring Nadir Godrej, Chairman Emeritus, Godrej Industries Group; Dr. Inke van der Sluijs, Director – Market Transformation, RSPO and Jagjeet Singh Kandal, Country Director, IDH India.

India’s Food & Oils Leaders On One Stage

One of the major highlights will be “The Great Food & Oils Leadership Exchange”, a high-powered CEO panel moderated by Manisha Gupta, Head Group Commodities, CNBC TV-18.

The leadership panel brings together senior executives including Angshu Mallick, AWL Agri Business; Sanjeev Asthana, Patanjali Foods; Sudhakar Desai, Emami Agrotech, Shrikant Kanhere, AWL Agri Business; Sunil Kataria, Godrej Agrovet; Vidya Bhushan, Bunge India; Somnath Chatterjee, ITC Foods Division.

The panel is expected to examine the changing Indian food and edible oils landscape, including consumption, procurement, margins, supply security, consumer preferences, value addition and the strategic direction of the industry.

The Traders’ Power Panel: Where Will Prices Go Next?

With volatility continuing to define commodity markets, “Price Outlook 2026–27 — The Traders’ Power Panel” will bring some of the industry’s most experienced trading minds together.

Chaired by Sandeep Bajoria, CEO, Sunvin Group & Co-Chaired by Mrituenjay Jha, Commodity Editor & Anchor, Zee Business, the panel includes Pradeep Chowdhry, Gemini Edibles & Fats India; Rix Hufman, Olam Agri; Manish Gupta, Gujarat Ambuja Exports; Vidya Bhushan, Bunge India; Vikash Sharma, Godrej International Trading & Investment; Lovina Jhunjhunwala, Emami Agrotech; Jayesh Thakkar, Gokul Agro Resources; Kang Wei Cheang, StoneX Singapore; Aashish Acharya, Patanjali Foods; Nirav Desai, GGN International and Himanshu Niranjan Panchamia, Pacific Inter-Link, Priyam Patel, NK Proteins and Dishit Nathwani, Gulab Oils.

The discussion will focus on the signals that could determine the next major price cycle across vegetable oils and oilseeds.

AI, Next-Generation Processing & The Food-Versus-Fuel Debate

Technology will receive a prominent place on 1 October with “The Algorithm That Will Feed a Billion: AI & Next-Gen Processing” chaired by technology pioneer Deepak Pareek, with presentations from processing and engineering specialists.

This will be followed by the provocative “Food vs Fuel — The Biofuel Demand Shock” Power Debate, moderated by. The programme includes Dr. Sathia Varqa of Fastmarkets Palm Oil Analytics, along with senior representatives from Indian Oil, Renuka Sugars Limited & Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited some of whom are listed as invited.

The debate assumes particular significance as renewable-fuel mandates and expanding biofuel programmes increasingly compete for vegetable oils and agricultural feedstocks, creating a new set of questions for food availability, trade flows and pricing.

The Big 2026–27 Outlook: Mielke, Meda & Mistry

The concluding market outlook on 1 October will bring together three highly regarded market voices.

Thomas Mielke, Executive Director, ISTA Mielke GmbH – OIL WORLD, Germany, will present the “Global Supply, Demand & Price Outlook 2026–27”; Nagaraj Meda, CMD, Transgraph Consulting, will address the structural outlook for the oil and oilseed complex and Dorab Mistry, Director, Godrej International, will deliver the closing keynote on the “Global Vegetable Oil Price Outlook 2026–27.”

The conference will conclude with the Asia Africa Agri Alliance, extending the Globoil dialogue beyond commodity markets to the larger opportunities for agricultural trade, investment and value-chain collaboration between the two continents.

Globoil Awards 2026 To Celebrate Industry Excellence

The Globoil Awards 2026 Gala Night, scheduled for September 30, will recognise individuals and organisations across the edible oils, oilseeds and allied industries.

The awards include categories covering industry leadership, emerging talent, sustainability, professional excellence and services to the industry, alongside trade-based categories for major suppliers and importers of palm, soybean and sunflower oils.

As Globoil enters its 29th edition, the 2026 programme reflects the widening range of issues influencing the edible oils and oilseeds sector, from crop fundamentals and commodity prices to geopolitics, biofuels, sustainability, traceability, artificial intelligence, exchanges and food security.

Globoil India 2026 will therefore seek to go beyond forecasting the next price movement. Its larger objective is to provide a platform where the global and Indian industry can collectively examine where the edible oils and oilseeds economy is headed, what will disrupt it next, and how businesses should prepare for the emerging decade.

The three-day programme will be complemented by the exhibition, networking engagements, the Globoil Awards Gala Night and the Asia Africa Agri Alliance, creating a comprehensive meeting ground for the domestic and international agri-commodity community.

Powered By Strong Industry & International Partnerships

The 2026 edition is being supported by a formidable line-up of international institutions and leading industry organisations, underlining Globoil India’s position as one of the sector’s most important platforms for business, knowledge and global engagement.

The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) and Indonesian Palm Oil Fund (IPF) join Globoil India as Country Partner, while the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) is associated as the Inter-Governmental Partner, reinforcing the event’s growing engagement with major palm oil producing nations and institutions.

AWL Agri Business joins as the Presenting Partner, while Patanjali Foods Limited is the Naming Right Partner and TransRisk is the Powered By Partner.

The event is also supported by a distinguished group of Platinum Partners — Liberty, Bunge, N. K. Proteins Pvt. Ltd. & ADM.

GLOBOIL INDIA 2026

29 September – 1 October 2026

The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, Mumbai

About Tefla’s

Tefla’s is one of India’s established business conference and industry engagement platforms with over three decades of experience in creating sector-focused forums. Globoil India has evolved into one of the country’s most influential annual meeting grounds for the edible oils, oilseeds and allied agri-commodities industry. Over the years, Tefla has built and nurtured several knowledge, networking and industry platforms, bringing together business leaders, policymakers, trade bodies, experts and stakeholders from India and overseas.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.globoilindia.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.