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Home > Business > Green Leaf Hospital Honored with MY FM Award for Multispecialty Healthcare Excellence

Green Leaf Hospital Honored with MY FM Award for Multispecialty Healthcare Excellence

Green Leaf Hospital Honored with MY FM Award for Multispecialty Healthcare Excellence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-08 19:52 IST

Chief Hospital Administrator Mr. Gopalsingh Solanki receives the honour on behalf of Green Leaf Hospital.

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Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 8: In a major milestone for South Gujarat’s healthcare sector, Green Leaf Hospital has been conferred the prestigious MY FM Healthcare Award of Excellence for Multispecialty Hospital. The honor recognizes the institution’s unwavering dedication to clinical innovation, patient-first care, and operational leadership in Surat.

The award was presented during a glittering ceremony attended by prominent industry leaders, medical professionals, and dignitaries. Acclaimed Bollywood actress Adah Sharma presented the award to Mr. Gopalsingh Solanki, Chief Hospital Administrator of Green Leaf Hospital, commending the hospital’s role in delivering dependable, high-quality medical services to the region.

Green Leaf Hospital Honored with MY FM Award for Multispecialty Healthcare Excellence

The recognition underscores Green Leaf Hospital’s continuous efforts to raise regional medical standards across critical care, emergency medicine, diagnostics, and elective surgeries. Through structured operational workflows, advanced clinical protocols, and an integrated multidisciplinary approach, the hospital has established itself as a reliable pillar of healthcare across South Gujarat.

Green Leaf Hospital Honored with MY FM Award for Multispecialty Healthcare Excellence

Administrator of Green Leaf Hospital, Mr. Gopalsingh Solanki, said, “This honor from MY FM is a reflection of the tireless commitment of our doctors, nursing professionals, administrative staff, and frontline healthcare workers. True healthcare excellence goes beyond cutting-edge technology; it lies in delivering compassionate, timely, and accessible care when patients need it most. This recognition fuels our mission to keep elevating our clinical outcomes and patient trust across Surat and beyond.”

Green Leaf Hospital Honored with MY FM Award for Multispecialty Healthcare Excellence

Accepting the honor on behalf of the medical and administrative teams, Mr. Gopalsingh Solanki emphasized that institutional excellence is built on collective dedication and clinical empathy.

With patient expectations evolving, Green Leaf Hospital continues to invest in modern diagnostic capabilities, advanced intensive care units, and robust quality governance standards.

The MY FM Award adds another benchmark to the institution’s track record, reinforcing its standing as a premier destination for holistic, multidisciplinary patient care in the city.

For more information, please visit: www.greenleafhospital.in

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Green Leaf Hospital Honored with MY FM Award for Multispecialty Healthcare Excellence
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Green Leaf Hospital Honored with MY FM Award for Multispecialty Healthcare Excellence

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Green Leaf Hospital Honored with MY FM Award for Multispecialty Healthcare Excellence
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Green Leaf Hospital Honored with MY FM Award for Multispecialty Healthcare Excellence
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