LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain mumbai Asia iran kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board crime news Microsoft AI investment bangladesh Heavy Rain
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories

Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories

Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-07 16:15 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: In a significant step towards empowering meaningful voices, legendary actress Hema Malini officially unveiled the Media Support Unit, an initiative by renowned social activist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Managing Director of the Kamala Group of Companies, Nidarshana Gowani, under the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust. The initiative is designed to provide strategic media support and visibility to NGOs, social organisations, entrepreneurs, artists, institutions, and changemakers creating a positive impact on society.

You Might Be Interested In
Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories

The unveiling by Hema Malini marks another milestone in Nidarshana Gowani’s journey of building platforms that celebrate excellence and drive meaningful change. As the Founder and Trustee of the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, and the force behind initiatives such as Kamala Power Women, Kamala Rising Stars, and Pillars of Humanity, Gowani has consistently worked towards empowering communities through education, healthcare, humanitarian welfare, and women’s empowerment. Her initiatives have honoured exceptional achievers while giving national recognition to individuals whose work is transforming lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Nidarshana Gowani said, “Every impactful initiative deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated. Through the Media Support Unit, our vision is to amplify stories that inspire change and provide a strong communication platform for individuals and organisations dedicated to nation-building and social good”

The Media Support Unit embodies the Trust’s philosophy of “Rising by Lifting Others,” extending its mission beyond philanthropy to ensure that purpose-driven work receives the visibility it deserves. By bringing together media, changemakers, and community leaders, the initiative aims to create a stronger ecosystem where impactful stories inspire action and create lasting social transformation.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Mayank Cattle Food Limited Announces 1:1 Bonus Issue

Is Taj Mahal a Temple? Allahabad HC Seeks Centre, ASI Reply on Plea For Survey

Insurance Coverage For Losses Caused By Epidemics, Natural Disasters And Accidental Incidents, More Than 2.28 Lakh Animals To Be Covered

What Happened in Kerala’s Wayanad Tunnel Project? Landslide Near Meppady Traps Several | Watch

‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Weather Update: Slight Relief From Rains Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Days Ahead

This Asian City Has Been Named The World’s Most Expensive For Luxury Living Again; Here’s Why

Why Was Sanju Samson Dropped? Real Reason Behind India’s Tour Of Zimbabwe Squad Snub Amid Asian Games 2026 Uncertainty

What Did Divya Unni Say After the Viral Poster Spitting Video? Actress’s Powerful Message On Respect For Women Goes Viral

Gujarat High Court Grants Bail to Man Booked for Alleged AI-Generated Defamatory Videos

Why Is US Warning Pakistan Over Ceasefire Negotiations With Iran?

Why Has Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Been Sued for Rs 250 Crore? Full Row Explained

Cult.fit IPO: Why Is India’s Fitness Giant Going Public? Rs 950 Cr IPO, OFS Explained

MP Board 5th, 8th Supplementary Result 2026 OUT Today: Check Direct Link Here

Nothing Phone 4B Launches In India Today: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And RCB Edition

Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories
Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories
Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories
Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories

QUICK LINKS