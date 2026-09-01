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Home > Business > HIWAGA Launches Skin, Hair & Aesthetics Centre in Bengaluru

HIWAGA Launches Skin, Hair & Aesthetics Centre in Bengaluru

HIWAGA Launches Skin, Hair & Aesthetics Centre in Bengaluru

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-01 14:44 IST

HIWAGA opens its 11th centre in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, offering dermatology, advanced aesthetics, permanent hair removal, and salon services.

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 31: A new chapter begins for HIWAGA as the brand opens its 11th centre in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, bringing its trusted combination of dermatology, advanced aesthetics, permanent unwanted hair removal and professional salon services to the city.

Founded in 2018 in Vizag, HIWAGA has grown steadily across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, building its reputation around professional expertise, advanced technology, safety, personalised treatment and client-focused care. With its Bengaluru launch, HIWAGA now takes its vision of creating meaningful transformations to one of India’s most dynamic cities.

The new centre at KP Landmark, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, offers comprehensive solutions for skin, hair and aesthetic concerns—from acne, pigmentation, melasma and ageing to skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, Botox, dermal fillers, thread lifts, skin tightening and other aesthetic procedures.

HIWAGA’s hair-care portfolio includes hair-fall and dandruff management, PRP, GFC, Exosomes, scalp treatments and hair transplantation.

“HIWAGA has a team of experienced dermatologists with years of clinical expertise and skilled hands, delivering personalised care with precision, safety and confidence.”

A Special Focus on Permanent Unwanted Hair Removal

One of HIWAGA’s key offerings is UHR – Permanent Unwanted Hair Removal, an advanced combination of laser hair reduction and IB Probing. This integrated approach is designed to address unwanted hair more comprehensively where conventional laser treatment may not be sufficient. UHR reflects HIWAGA’s commitment to bringing advanced, personalised solutions rather than one-size-fits-all treatments.

The centre also offers a complete range of professional salon and grooming services for women and men, including hair styling, colouring, smoothening, hair spa, facials, makeup, manicure, pedicure, waxing and beard grooming—bringing clinical expertise and beauty care under one roof.

HIWAGA follows defined safety protocols and uses approved products and equipment. The organisation also highlights its ISO 9001:2015 certification and NABH accreditation as part of its commitment to quality and professional standards.

HIWAGA Bengaluru – Indiranagar

Inauguration: 11:00 a.m., Monday, 31 August 2026

Address: 4th Floor, KP Landmark, 7th Main, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Appointments & Enquiries:
76749 99115 | 90100 33337

Website: hiwagaindia.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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HIWAGA Launches Skin, Hair & Aesthetics Centre in Bengaluru
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HIWAGA Launches Skin, Hair & Aesthetics Centre in Bengaluru

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HIWAGA Launches Skin, Hair & Aesthetics Centre in Bengaluru
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