LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Hospitality Thinking Isn’t Just for Hotels: Why Hospitals, Banks, and Retail Stores Are Quietly Borrowing the Industry’s Playbook By Brendon Pereira

Hospitality Thinking Isn’t Just for Hotels: Why Hospitals, Banks, and Retail Stores Are Quietly Borrowing the Industry’s Playbook By Brendon Pereira

Hospitality Thinking Isn’t Just for Hotels: Why Hospitals, Banks, and Retail Stores Are Quietly Borrowing the Industry’s Playbook By Brendon Pereira

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-29 11:28 IST

Brendon Pereira, Co-Founder, Adevo Academy

You Might Be Interested In

New Delhi [India], July 27: There is a moment every seasoned hotelier recognises. A guest walks into a lobby, uncertain, slightly overwhelmed. Before they reach the front desk, a well-trained staff member has already made eye contact, smiled, and moved toward them. The guest doesn’t know it yet, but their experience has already been designed — not by accident, but by a system.

That system has a name. We call it hospitality training. And for the past three decades, it has been considered the exclusive domain of hotels, restaurants, and resorts.

That assumption is now obsolete.

The Quiet Migration

Walk into a premium private hospital in Bengaluru today. Notice how the front desk team greets you. Observe how the patient coordinator escorts a family to the ward, anticipates questions before they are asked, and closes the interaction with a clear next step. That is not healthcare administration. That is hospitality thinking — applied to a clinical environment.

The same is happening in banking. Branch managers at progressive private banks are now conducting daily pre-shift briefings — a practice borrowed directly from hotel F&B operations. Retail chains are investing in “guest experience” frameworks — a term that did not exist in their vocabulary five years ago.

This is not a coincidence. It is a structural shift.

Industries that depend on human-to-human interaction are waking up to a truth that hospitality has known for decades: the quality of your service delivery is inseparable from the quality of your staff training. Products can be replicated. Technology can be licensed. The behaviour of a trained human being — in the moment of service — cannot be copied overnight.

What These Industries Are Actually Borrowing

The hospitality playbook is not a script. It is a system. And three elements of that system are being actively adopted outside the traditional sector.

Standard Operating Procedures tied to behaviour, not just process. In hospitality, an SOP is not a checklist on a wall. It is a set of trained behaviours that become instinctive. The best hospitals are now building patient interaction SOPs — not just clinical protocols — that govern how a nurse enters a room, how a discharge is communicated, and how a complaint is received. The language is different. The architecture is identical.

Pre-service briefings as a performance tool. Every well-run hotel restaurant conducts a daily briefing before service begins — covers of the day, VIP guests, staff positioning, special requirements. A handful of forward-thinking retail chains in India have now adopted the same practice for their store teams. The outcome is predictable: more prepared staff, fewer exceptions, more consistent guest experience.

Measurement of service, not just satisfaction. Hospitality has always measured guest experience through review scores, mystery audits, and repeat visit rates. Progressive hospitals are now building the same measurement infrastructure — not just patient satisfaction surveys, but operational metrics that link training inputs to experience outputs

The Training Gap Nobody Is Talking About

Here is the uncomfortable reality. Most organisations outside hospitality are borrowing the philosophy without investing in the infrastructure. They are adopting the vocabulary — “customer experience,” “service culture,” “brand ambassador” — without building the training systems that make those words operational.

This is where the gap lives. And it is significant.

At Adevo Academy, we built our training and consulting model for the hospitality sector. But over the past three years, we have increasingly found ourselves fielding conversations from healthcare operators, retail chains, and corporate services companies who recognise the gap between their service ambitions and their frontline capability. The problem statement is identical. The solution architecture is transferable.

What we have learned is this: the challenge is never the absence of willingness. Organisations want to deliver better service. The challenge is always the absence of a structured training system — one that converts that willingness into consistent, measurable behaviour on the floor.

The Broader Implication

India’s service economy is growing faster than its training infrastructure. We are building premium hospitals, flagship retail stores, and digital-first banks — and staffing them with teams that have never been trained to deliver the experience those environments promise.

The hospitality industry figured this out a long time ago. The training investment is not a cost centre. It is the operating system of the service experience.

Every industry that depends on human service delivery will eventually arrive at this conclusion. The only variable is how long it takes — and how much customer trust is lost in the interim.

The playbook exists. The evidence is decades old. The only question is which industries are willing to pick it up.Brendon Pereira is the Co-Founder of Adevo Academy (95hm Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd), a Bengaluru-based hospitality training and consulting firm. Adevo works with hotels, restaurant groups, airports, and corporate organisations to build structured training systems and SOPs that deliver measurable service outcomes. www.adevo.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hospitality Thinking Isn’t Just for Hotels: Why Hospitals, Banks, and Retail Stores Are Quietly Borrowing the Industry’s Playbook By Brendon Pereira
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Stock Market Defies Weak Asian Cues Ahead of Fed’s Rate Decision: What’s Giving Bulls Confidence?

ATLAS SkillTech University Launches ATLAS Online for Business Education in the AI Era

MSME Amendment Bill Introduced in Parliament: What’s Proposed, Who Benefits and Why It Matters

Om Infra Secures L1 Position for ₹568.98 Crore complete turnkey EPC contract for Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project in Chhattisgarh From Water Resources Department

Buy Now, Pay Later: How Small EMIs Are Changing the Way Young Indians Spend

LATEST NEWS

Hospitality Thinking Isn’t Just for Hotels: Why Hospitals, Banks, and Retail Stores Are Quietly Borrowing the Industry’s Playbook By Brendon Pereira

What Is ‘One Officer, One Car’ Rule? Why Centre Introduced It And How Government Vehicle Use Will Change

Chennai Power Cut 29 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Did Sanjay Dutt Really Sleep With More Than 300 Women? 5 Lesser-Known Facts About His Controversial Life, Net Worth, Marriages And More

Guru Purnima 2026 on July 29: Are Schools, Colleges, Banks and Offices Open or Closed Today?

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star

Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 5 Clubs: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found; Here’s What Happened

India at Commonwealth Games 2026: From Parul Choudhary to Manpreet Kaur, Check All Indians in Action On July 29 | Complete Medal Event Schedule for Day 6, Timings and More

Weather South India (28 July 2026): IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms In Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai

US, Saudi Arabia Launch Joint Airstrikes in Iraq After Iran-Linked 30 Drone Attacks on American Forces

Hospitality Thinking Isn’t Just for Hotels: Why Hospitals, Banks, and Retail Stores Are Quietly Borrowing the Industry’s Playbook By Brendon Pereira

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hospitality Thinking Isn’t Just for Hotels: Why Hospitals, Banks, and Retail Stores Are Quietly Borrowing the Industry’s Playbook By Brendon Pereira

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hospitality Thinking Isn’t Just for Hotels: Why Hospitals, Banks, and Retail Stores Are Quietly Borrowing the Industry’s Playbook By Brendon Pereira
Hospitality Thinking Isn’t Just for Hotels: Why Hospitals, Banks, and Retail Stores Are Quietly Borrowing the Industry’s Playbook By Brendon Pereira
Hospitality Thinking Isn’t Just for Hotels: Why Hospitals, Banks, and Retail Stores Are Quietly Borrowing the Industry’s Playbook By Brendon Pereira
Hospitality Thinking Isn’t Just for Hotels: Why Hospitals, Banks, and Retail Stores Are Quietly Borrowing the Industry’s Playbook By Brendon Pereira

QUICK LINKS