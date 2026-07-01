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Home > Business > HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru

HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru

HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 19:42 IST

Signs LOI with Prestige Group, reflecting the bank’s long-term commitment to India

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 1: HSBC has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Prestige Group for the development of ‘Prestige JRC Signature Towers’ – a new fully integrated ~1.2 million square feet campus located at Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru. Once completed, it will be one of the largest campuses in the country, reflecting the bank’s long-term commitment to India. 

The new campus is intended to bring together colleagues currently based across multiple locations in Bengaluru, supporting greater collaboration and connectivity between teams. 

Georges Elhedery, Group CEO, HSBC, said: “India is one of the most important talent centres in the world and continues to be a key market for HSBC. Bringing our colleagues together on one campus will help us move faster, collaborate more closely, and continue developing expertise and talent to provide the best support for our customers.” 

The new HSBC campus has been designed around modern ways of working and will bring together high-quality workplace infrastructure and vibrant collaboration spaces. There will be shared amenities, including a large dining facility and multi-functional spaces for town halls and learning and development; outdoor and community spaces, direct metro connectivity, and ample parking spaces.  

Sustainability and wellbeing have been central considerations in the campus design, which is targeting both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certification standards, reflecting HSBC’s commitment to creating a people-focused and environmentally responsible workplace. 

Suzy White, Group Chief Operating Officer, HSBC, said: “The campus is being designed to support the future of work at HSBC, bringing together modern workplace design, accessibility, sustainability, and colleague wellbeing. Our ambition is to create a high-quality environment that supports HSBC’s customers and businesses.”  

India is home to HSBC’s largest Global Service & Technology Centres, with more than 40,000 colleagues supporting the bank’s global businesses, customers, and operations. These centres have evolved into critical capability hubs, playing an important role in delivering technology, operations, risk management, financial crime compliance, data and analytics, digital transformation, and enterprise-wide innovation for HSBC worldwide. This investment will further the ability of the capability centres to meet the evolving needs of customers around the world. 

The project remains subject to the completion of relevant agreements and approvals.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (Platinum Level)
WELL Building Standard (Platinum level)

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru
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HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru

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HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru
HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru
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HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru

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