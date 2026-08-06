Humuss Beauty Reports Strong Demand for Vegan Skincare Products from Punjab

The homegrown vegan skincare brand continues to gain consumer trust with its clean, barrier-first formulations and efficacy-driven products

New Delhi [India], August 6: Humuss Beauty, the vegan and barrier-first skincare brand, is witnessing strong momentum in Punjab months after its launch in March 2026. The growing response from consumers across the state has positioned Punjab among the brand’s key growth markets.

Founded with the vision of offering skincare that prioritizes skin health, hydration, and barrier support, Humuss Beauty entered the Indian market to cater to consumers seeking effective formulations backed by ingredients for everyday skincare needs. The brand’s portfolio includes products such as the Berry Breeze Face Wash, Sun-Sational SPF 50 Sunscreen, Hello Hydration Moisturiser, Glow O’ Clock Niacinamide Serum, Moon Kissed Retinol Serum, and Saffron Rush Anti-Aging Night Cream.

Since its launch, the brand has observed encouraging demand from regions across the country, with Punjab emerging as a standout market. The growing interest reflects increasing consumer awareness around ingredients such as niacinamide, ceramides, retinol, saffron extract and antioxidant-rich botanicals, which are becoming key considerations in skincare purchasing decisions.

Commenting on the trend, Prabal Bhatia, Founder of Humuss Beauty, said: “The strong response from Punjab has exceeded our expectations and highlights the region’s growing preference for quality skincare products backed by effective ingredients. As we continue to expand our presence in India, Punjab remains an important market for us. We are encouraged by the trust consumers have placed in our brand and remain committed to delivering effective, barrier-supportive skincare solutions that address evolving consumer needs.”

As part of its continued focus on strengthening its presence in Punjab, Humuss Beauty is showcasing its skincare portfolio at Garden of Eden, a premium lifestyle exhibition being held on 5–6 August 2026 in Ludhiana. The event provides the brand with an opportunity to engage directly with consumers and connect with potential retail and business partners in the region.

The Humuss Beauty products are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without harsh chemicals, with a focus on supporting the skin barrier and maintaining long-term skin health. The brand’s philosophy of combining efficacy-driven ingredients with simplified skincare routines has resonated with consumers looking for practical and trustworthy skincare solutions.

Building on its growing online presence across Amazon, Flipkart, Smytten, and the brand’s official website, Humuss Beauty is expanding its omnichannel reach through strategic collaborations as it deepens customer engagement in Punjab and continues to grow its presence across India.

About Humuss Beauty

Humuss Beauty is a vegan and sustainable skincare brand focused on clean, barrier-supportive formulations designed for modern lifestyles. By combining efficacy-driven ingredients with responsible beauty practices, the brand aims to deliver everyday skincare essentials and targeted treatments suited to diverse Indian skin needs.

For more information – https://humussbeauty.com/

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