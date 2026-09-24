IGT India Gold Trading LLP Expands Its Presence with New Alibag Branch

From Left to right Suresh Prajapati, Abhishek Koli, Satyavan Tamkhade, Rasik Patil

Alibag [Maharashtra], September 24: IGT India Gold Trading LLP, a growing gold services company focused on transparent and customer-oriented gold transactions, has expanded its presence with the inauguration of its new Alibag branch. The opening marks another milestone in the company’s journey and its growing presence across Maharashtra and beyond.

The opening ceremony was attended by Rasik Patil, a young and renowned businessman from Alibag’s hospitality (hotel) industry, along with several prominent social media influencers from Alibag, local personalities, well-wishers and guests who gathered to congratulate the company on its new venture.

From a 2023 Beginning to a Growing Network

IGT India Gold Trading LLP began its journey in 2023 with the objective of creating a more transparent and customer-focused approach to gold-related transactions. Since its inception, the company has expanded its operations beyond its initial base. Today, IGT has its head office in Navi Mumbai, with branches in Thane, Udaipur and Alibag.

The Alibag branch represents the company’s continued effort to bring its services closer to customers in local markets and provide them with a dedicated platform for their gold-related requirements. Visit IGT India Gold Trading LLP for more information.

Gold Buying, Selling and Exchange Services

IGT offers three key services – Gold Buying, Gold Selling and Gold Exchange.

Through its Gold Buying service, customers looking to sell their gold can approach IGT for a structured transaction process. Gold is evaluated based on factors such as weight and purity, with the objective of providing customers with clear information about the transaction before proceeding.

The company also provides Gold Selling services for customers looking to purchase gold, along with Gold Exchange, allowing customers to explore exchange-related requirements through IGT.

In addition, IGT assists customers with Gold Loan Closure , helping them understand and navigate the process related to outstanding gold loans and the subsequent handling of their gold.

The company places particular emphasis on trust, transparency and reliability in its customer interactions.

Leadership Behind IGT

The company’s journey has been driven by its founders and leadership team. Abhishek Koli and Suresh Prajapati, the founders and directors of IGT India Gold Trading LLP, have played a key role in building and expanding the organisation since its early days.

The newly opened Alibag branch will be headed by Satyavan Tamkhade, Branch Head, who will be responsible for the branch’s local operations and customer engagement.

Speaking about the expansion, the company highlighted its focus on building long-term relationships with customers while making gold-related services more accessible in local markets.

The presence of Rasik Patil at the inauguration, along with several Alibag-based influencers and well-wishers, added to the significance of the occasion. The participation of local influencers also reflected the growing connection between IGT and the Alibag community.

With its Alibag branch now operational, IGT India Gold Trading LLP aims to strengthen its presence in the region and serve customers looking for gold buying, selling and exchange services.

The company’s journey from its beginning in 2023 to its presence across Navi Mumbai, Thane, Udaipur and Alibag marks its continued expansion, with the Alibag branch becoming the latest addition to its growing network.

IGT INDIA GOLD TRADING LLP

GOLD BUYING • GOLD SELLING • GOLD EXCHANGE

“Your Trust, Our Responsibility.”