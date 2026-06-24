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Home > Business > InkRevenue Launches an AI-Driven Influencer Marketing Tool to Cut Execution Chaos

InkRevenue Launches an AI-Driven Influencer Marketing Tool to Cut Execution Chaos

InkRevenue Launches an AI-Driven Influencer Marketing Tool to Cut Execution Chaos

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 11:38 IST

New Delhi [India], June 23: Over the years, we noticed something frustrating while working with brands and creators — most influencer campaigns don’t fail because of weak ideas. They fail because execution becomes chaotic halfway through.

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Too many calls. Too many spreadsheets. Delayed approvals. Missing reports. Confusion around payments. Campaign managers spend more time coordinating than actually building campaigns.

That’s the reason we built InkRevenue’s new Influencer Marketing platform.

We’re Aditya Saraswat and Saksham Khanda, founders of InkRevenue and IIT Delhi alumni from the 2017 chemical engineering batch. Since starting the company, we’ve worked across advertising, creator campaigns, publisher monetization, and performance marketing. One thing became obvious very quickly: Influencer marketing needed better systems.

The industry has grown fast, but the backend processes are still messy in many places. Brands want accountability and measurable business impact, but teams are still manually handling discovery, negotiations, approvals, tracking, and payouts across multiple platforms.

We built this product to simplify that entire flow.

The platform helps manage campaigns from creator discovery all the way to reporting and payments. Instead of jumping between tools and endless follow-ups, teams can manage campaigns in one place with clearer visibility on timelines, deliverables, and performance.

We’ve also built AI-based systems that help us organize and process creator data across major social platforms. That makes discovery faster and helps brands identify creators who are actually relevant for a campaign instead of relying only on follower counts.

At the same time, we didn’t want the platform to feel robotic.

Influencer marketing still depends heavily on relationships, creativity, timing, and judgment. We see technology as support infrastructure — not a replacement for people running campaigns.

A big part of shaping the operational side of the platform came from Tanupriya Saraswat, who leads Operations & Strategy at InkRevenue. Her experience in consulting and execution helped us build workflows that are practical for real campaign teams working under tight timelines.

The product is designed for both small activations and larger campaigns involving multiple markets and creators. Teams can track approvals, manage campaign assets, monitor performance, and handle invoicing from a centralized dashboard.

Some immediate benefits for brands include:

  • Faster creator shortlisting
  • Better visibility on campaign progress
  • Simpler coordination between teams
  • Cleaner reporting
  • Faster invoicing and payouts

Internally, this has also helped our own teams reduce repetitive coordination work and focus more on strategy and campaign quality.

Today, InkRevenue’s influencer division includes around 50 people working across creator partnerships, execution, strategy, and account management. We’ve grown the company organically without external funding, and that has forced us to stay operationally disciplined from day one.

This launch is less about “adding AI” for the sake of it and more about solving everyday operational problems that slow campaigns down.

Influencer marketing in India is moving toward performance and accountability much faster now. Brands are asking sharper questions around ROI, attribution, timelines, and execution quality. We believe the tooling around the industry needs to evolve accordingly.

Our goal with this platform is straightforward: make influencer campaigns easier to execute, easier to track, and easier to scale.

About InkRevenue

InkRevenue is a Gurgaon-based marketing and advertising company working across influencer marketing, social media campaigns, branding, and publisher monetization. Founded by Aditya Saraswat and Saksham Khanda, the company focuses on building performance-driven marketing systems supported by strong operational execution.

Website link: https://www.inkrevenue.com/

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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InkRevenue Launches an AI-Driven Influencer Marketing Tool to Cut Execution Chaos
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InkRevenue Launches an AI-Driven Influencer Marketing Tool to Cut Execution Chaos

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InkRevenue Launches an AI-Driven Influencer Marketing Tool to Cut Execution Chaos
InkRevenue Launches an AI-Driven Influencer Marketing Tool to Cut Execution Chaos
InkRevenue Launches an AI-Driven Influencer Marketing Tool to Cut Execution Chaos
InkRevenue Launches an AI-Driven Influencer Marketing Tool to Cut Execution Chaos

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