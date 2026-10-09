LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Investment Management and Financial Services Company Swyom Advisors Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME

Investment Management and Financial Services Company Swyom Advisors Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME

Investment Management and Financial Services Company Swyom Advisors Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-09 17:40 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Swyom Advisors Limited, a Mumbai-based company primarily engaged in investment management and financial services through its alternative investment fund management business, broking and related services, and business consulting services, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus for its proposed listing on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME) in preparation for its Initial Public Offering.

You Might Be Interested In

The IPO will comprise an offer of up to 50,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, comprising a Fresh Offer of up to 40,00,000 equity shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 10,00,000 equity shares by Promoter Selling Shareholders Mr. Radha Raman Agarwal and Mrs. Sweta Agarwal. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited.

The company’s objectives include funding capital expenditure towards the purchase of additional office premises of up to ₹ 1,100.00 Lakhs, funding the hiring of manpower for the Sales and Research Division of up to ₹ 236.00 Lakhs, repayment or prepayment of borrowings of up to ₹ 456.25 Lakhs, general corporate purposes and funding the offer expenses.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited & KFin Technologies Limited is Registrar to the Offer.

About Swyom Advisors Limited

Originally incorporated in 1996 as Dropati Share and Securities Limited, the company was subsequently renamed Swyom Advisors Limited in 2020. Swyom Advisors is primarily engaged in investment management and financial services and operates through three key business verticals: Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) Management, Broking and Related Services, and Business Consulting Services. The company also holds a SEBI registration for providing portfolio management services.

The company acts as the investment manager to Swyom India Alpha Fund, a Category III Alternative Investment Fund registered with SEBI. The fund follows a multi-strategy framework across listed equities, corporate action opportunities and unlisted equities. As on August 31, 2026, the AIF platform had assets under management of ₹ 314.96 crore and 176 investors.

The company is promoted by Mr. Radha Raman Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, over 22 years of corporate experience; an All India rank in the CA Intermediate exam; previous roles at Asian Paints (Chief Manager – Commercial) and Pidilite Industries and Mrs. Sweta Agarwal, Whole Time Director, over 11 years of experience in wealth management, equity research, investment advisory and portfolio management.

For the year ended 31st March 2026, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹ 969.95 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 681.88 Lakhs and PAT of ₹ 527.34 Lakhs. EBITDA Margin stood at 59.66% and PAT Margin at 54.37%.

Disclaimer:
Swyom Advisors Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an Initial Public Offering of its equity shares and has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated September 29, 2026 with the SME Platform of BSE Limited. Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk, and investors should not invest any funds in the Offer unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the Draft Red Herring Prospectus carefully, including the section titled “Risk Factors,” before making any investment decision.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Investment Management and Financial Services Company Swyom Advisors Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

World Mental Health Day 2026: Expert Insights on Mental Health Care During Crisis

Rejinagar By-Election Result & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the West Bengal By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Update

Vinir Engineering Limited Files DRHP with SEBI for Fresh Issue of up to 71,000,000 Equity Shares; Proposes Listing on BSE and NSE

thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology inaugurates new Global Capability Center in Pune

‘No Need to Completely Halt Public Transport’: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Delhi Metro, Train Services Continue Ahead of October 10 CJP Protest

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Sanju Samson: Who Will Play in India vs West Indies 2nd T20I? Check Head-to-Head Stats – Age, Matches, Runs and More | IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Investment Management and Financial Services Company Swyom Advisors Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME

Caught on CCTV: Branch Manager Kicks Officer in Front Of Customers, Who Falls Inside Indian Bank Branch Najibabad- Why Did The Clash Erupt?

WATCH: Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar — Then Paps Asked Him To Do Something He Refused

Daughter Opposed 45-Yr-Old Father’s Second Marriage, He Allegedly Poisoned Her Biryani, Then Strangled Her- What Wadala Police Revealed?

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith’s Hilarious Leave On Day 1 In Durban Sparks Hilarious Reactions Among Fans

Girl Biker Stunt- VIRAL VIDEO: No Helmet, Both Hands Off Handlebar, Risky Reel Fever on Nawada Highway- Reckless Act for Likes?

Viral Video: Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits ‘Mata Ki Jyot’, Chaos on Ghaziabad’s GT Road- What Triggered the Clash?

WATCH: Furious Bull Repeatedly Charges At Grandfather Holding 1-Year-Old Grandson In Raipur; How Were They Rescued?

‘No Need to Completely Halt Public Transport’: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Delhi Metro, Train Services Continue Ahead of October 10 CJP Protest

Investment Management and Financial Services Company Swyom Advisors Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Investment Management and Financial Services Company Swyom Advisors Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Investment Management and Financial Services Company Swyom Advisors Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME
Investment Management and Financial Services Company Swyom Advisors Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME
Investment Management and Financial Services Company Swyom Advisors Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME
Investment Management and Financial Services Company Swyom Advisors Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME
Investment Management and Financial Services Company Swyom Advisors Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME

QUICK LINKS