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Home > Business > JAKSON Group Partners with Sourav Ganguly to Champion a Sustainable Future

JAKSON Group Partners with Sourav Ganguly to Champion a Sustainable Future

JAKSON Group Partners with Sourav Ganguly to Champion a Sustainable Future

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 25, 2026 11:57:13 IST

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JAKSON Group Partners with Sourav Ganguly to Champion a Sustainable Future

Mr. Sameer Gupta: Chairman, Jakson Group with Brand Ambassador Mr Sourav Ganguly at Jakson Group office in Noida

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: JAKSON Group, one of India’s leading energy and infrastructure conglomerates, today announced its strategic association with former Indian cricket captain and renowned leader, Sourav Ganguly. The partnership comes at a time when India is rapidly advancing its renewable energy ambitions and underscores JAKSON’s commitment to driving the country’s energy transition through innovation, scale, and sustainable solutions. 

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Built on a legacy of over eight decades, JAKSON Group has consistently championed trust, resilience, and forward-looking innovation. Inspired by Ganguly’s transformative leadership and ability to redefine benchmarks, the company aims to further reinforce its position as a dependable partner delivering future-ready energy & infrastructure solutions with clarity and execution excellence. 

As part of this association, Sourav Ganguly will represent JAKSON Group across key brand campaigns and strategic initiatives, amplifying its vision of enabling a cleaner and more sustainable energy ecosystem.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Sameer Gupta, Chairman, JAKSON Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome ‘Dada’ to the JAKSON family. Sourav Ganguly embodies leadership, resilience, and performance – values deeply aligned with us. This partnership reflects a shared belief in staying ahead and delivering consistently. With his credibility, we are confident this association will strengthen our brand and accelerate adoption of our sustainable solutions across India and globally. He added, “Our growth is anchored in strong leadership, supported by Mr. Sundeep Gupta, Vice Chairman, and Mr. Bikesh Ogra, Vice Chairman & Global CEO, Jakson Green, along with the next generation driving the Group forward.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Sourav Ganguly said “JAKSON’s vision across entire value chain of distributed power, solar energy, green molecules, and infrastructure – power, metro, civil, and water, is both timely and impactful. I am excited to associate with a brand contributing meaningfully to India’s energy transition and a greener future.”

This initiative further reinforces JAKSON’s unique integrated business model, spanning manufacturing, project development, EPC, and O&M services. In line with its growth strategy, the company is also advancing its focus on people and technology for long-term sustainability. 

With over eight decades of legacy, JAKSON Group continues to play a significant role in India’s evolving energy and infrastructure landscape, guided by innovation, a customer-first approach, and a steadfast commitment to building a cleaner future.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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JAKSON Group Partners with Sourav Ganguly to Champion a Sustainable Future

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JAKSON Group Partners with Sourav Ganguly to Champion a Sustainable Future

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JAKSON Group Partners with Sourav Ganguly to Champion a Sustainable Future
JAKSON Group Partners with Sourav Ganguly to Champion a Sustainable Future
JAKSON Group Partners with Sourav Ganguly to Champion a Sustainable Future
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