Jatin Batra founded DesigningBrain.com Strengthens Brand Visibility at WebFair 25th Edition as PR Partner

New Delhi [India], July 6: DesigningBrain.com, founded by Jatin Batra, marked a strong presence at WebFair 25th Edition as the event’s official PR Partner, reinforcing its growing role as a trusted press release agency in India focused on brand visibility, media outreach, and strategic communication.

Held in New Delhi, WebFair 25th Edition brought together entrepreneurs, digital professionals, creators, startup founders, and business owners for a full day centered around learning, networking, and growth. As one of the key contributors to the event’s communication ecosystem, DesigningBrain played an important role in strengthening event visibility, supporting structured media outreach, and helping amplify the event’s overall reach across relevant platforms.

Its participation at WebFair 25th Edition reflected more than just a partnership. It highlighted the growing importance of integrated PR and media communication in modern business events, where visibility, positioning, and narrative-building have become just as important as the event itself.

Strengthening Event Visibility Through Strategic Media Support

As the official PR Partner for the WebFair 25th edition, DesigningBrain played a key role in supporting the event’s media communication and outreach strategy.

From improving visibility to ensuring more structured communication, the team worked on amplifying the event’s presence across platforms while helping shape a more streamlined and consistent narrative around the event.

In today’s competitive landscape, events are no longer defined solely by what happens on stage. Their impact is increasingly shaped by how effectively they are positioned, communicated, and distributed across media channels. This is where DesigningBrain’s contribution added significant value.

By supporting the event’s visibility efforts, DesigningBrain.com helped strengthen how WebFair was communicated before, during, and after the event, enabling stronger recall and broader visibility among relevant audiences.

This role further reflects DesigningBrain’s growing focus on helping brands, founders, and business platforms improve their reach through structured media support and consistent communication.

Strong On-Ground Presence at WebFair 25th Edition

Beyond its role as PR partner, DesigningBrain also maintained a strong on-ground presence at WebFair’s 25th Edition with its dedicated booth, which remained active throughout the event.

The booth became one of the visible touchpoints for attendees interested in understanding how media communication, brand storytelling, and PR-led visibility can contribute to long-term business growth.

Entrepreneurs, startup founders, creators, and business owners visited the booth throughout the day, engaging with the team in conversations around media visibility, brand communication, and press-led growth strategies.

The strong footfall at the booth reflected a growing shift in how businesses are approaching visibility today. More founders are now actively exploring how strategic communication, rather than just advertising, can help shape trust, authority, and long-term market positioning.

DesigningBrain’s presence at the venue helped bridge that gap by creating a direct point of interaction where attendees could better understand how media support can contribute to stronger business visibility.

Driving Conversations Around PR, Visibility, and Brand Growth

A major highlight of DesigningBrain’s participation at WebFair’s 25th Edition was the growing interest among attendees in structured PR and media-driven brand growth.

Throughout the event, the booth became a space for meaningful conversations around:

Press release strategy

Media visibility and outreach

Brand communication strategy

Print and Digital media coverage

Magazine placements

Podcast promotions

Press Conference

News Channel Ads

Founder-led personal branding

Long-term credibility through media presence

These conversations reflected a larger shift in the startup and business ecosystem, where visibility is no longer viewed only as promotion but increasingly as a credibility-building tool.

Businesses today are looking beyond short-term campaigns. They are exploring how strategic media positioning can help them build stronger authority, improve trust, and create more sustained brand recall.

This shift was clearly visible in the type of conversations taking place at the booth, where founders showed strong interest in understanding how PR can be used not just for announcements but as a long-term brand growth channel.

A Growing Association with WebFair

DesigningBrain’s association with WebFair has continued to strengthen over time, evolving from knowledge contribution to strategic partnership.

During WebFair 24th Edition, Jatin Batra, founder of DesigningBrain and a PR strategist, delivered a session on the “Power of Press Releases,” where he shared practical insights on how structured media communication can help brands improve visibility, strengthen credibility, and create long-term perception in the market.

The session was well received by attendees and resonated strongly with founders and business owners looking to understand the role of PR in modern brand building.

At WebFair 25th Edition, that association evolved further with DesigningBrain taking on the role of official PR partner, strengthening its contribution not only as a knowledge-led participant but also as a strategic communication partner supporting the event’s overall visibility.

This progression reflects the natural alignment between WebFair’s growing business community and DesigningBrain’s focus on helping brands build a stronger media presence.

Expanding as a 360-Degree PR and Media Platform

Founded by Jatin Batra, DesigningBrain.com continues to expand as a provider of 360-degree PR and media services, helping brands build stronger visibility across digital, print, magazines, and podcasts.

As businesses increasingly seek integrated visibility rather than fragmented promotion, the need for multi-platform communication support continues to rise. DesigningBrain’s service approach is aligned with that shift.

This integrated approach enables startups, founders, and businesses to build visibility not just across one channel, but across multiple media touchpoints that collectively strengthen authority and recall.

Rather than approaching PR as a one-time activity, DesigningBrain’s focus remains on helping brands build a sustained presence through consistent media communication.

Building Brand Visibility Beyond Event Partnerships

DesigningBrain’s participation at WebFair’s 25th Edition also reflects its larger positioning in the market.

While event partnerships help create visibility in focused business communities, the larger goal remains helping brands convert communication into credibility and visibility into long-term brand equity.

Its role at WebFair demonstrated how PR can function not only as a support layer for events but also as an active growth enabler for businesses, founders, and emerging brands.

By combining media outreach, communication strategy, and multi-platform visibility, DesigningBrain continues to strengthen its role as a strategic media growth partner for modern businesses.

Its presence at WebFair’s 25th edition stands as a strong reflection of that broader vision, building visibility that goes beyond reach and translates into relevance, credibility, and long-term brand value.