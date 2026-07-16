Jindal Steel Tubes, Khyati Contech Launch JSTL 550 SHD TMT Bars on July 25

New Delhi [India], July 15: India’s construction materials industry is poised for a significant milestone with the commercial launch of JSTL 550 SHD TMT Bars on July 25, 2026. The products will be manufactured at the Giridih, Jharkhand facility under a strategic manufacturing alliance between Jindal Steel Tubes Ltd. and Khyati Contech Private Limited (formerly Khyati Infra Mart).

Far more than the introduction of a new TMT bar brand, the collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term manufacturing programme aimed at creating an integrated construction materials ecosystem. Supported by advanced production systems, stringent quality assurance, technical support, customer education, and a structured nationwide distribution network, the initiative reflects a broader vision for organised growth.

Beyond JSTL 550 SHD TMT Bars, the partnership also covers the manufacturing of Colour Coated Profile Sheets, MS Pipes, and GI Pipes, enabling the companies to expand the JSTL portfolio across multiple construction material categories. Commercial dispatches from the Giridih facility will commence on July 25, followed by a phased rollout across residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets through the company’s exclusive “One Territory | One Partner | One Price” distribution model.

Building on the Legacy of the DS Jindal Group

The alliance is rooted in the industrial legacy of the DS Jindal Group, founded by Padma Shri Debi Sahai Jindal, one of India’s pioneering figures in the steel industry.

Beginning with steel pipes and tubes in 1952, the group has spent over seven decades building a reputation for engineering excellence, product reliability, and customer trust. In 1971, Debi Sahai Jindal was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian trade and industry.

Company executives state that the same principles of integrity, quality, and long-term customer relationships continue to shape the organisation’s manufacturing philosophy and remain central to this collaboration.

A Long-Term Manufacturing Partnership

The alliance has been established with the objective of strengthening domestic manufacturing while expanding organised distribution across India.

Under the agreement, both companies will jointly manufacture and develop markets for:

JSTL 550 SHD TMT Bars

Colour Coated Profile Sheets

MS Pipes

GI Pipes

While Jindal Steel Tubes Ltd. contributes decades of manufacturing expertise, Khyati Contech Private Limited will drive brand development, dealer network expansion, technical marketing, customer engagement, and nationwide distribution. Together, the partners aim to build a dependable supply chain capable of serving retailers, contractors, builders, architects, engineers, infrastructure developers, and institutional buyers with consistent quality and professional support.

Giridih to Become the First Manufacturing Hub

The first phase of production will begin at the company’s manufacturing facility in Giridih, Jharkhand, developed with modern infrastructure and disciplined production systems designed to ensure consistency across every batch.

According to company officials, every stage—from raw material inspection and billet verification to rolling, controlled cooling, finishing, bundling, and dispatch—operates under documented quality procedures. Rather than prioritising production volumes alone, the manufacturing philosophy focuses on process discipline, dimensional accuracy, and uniform mechanical properties to deliver dependable performance across residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

The Giridih facility will also serve as the foundation of the company’s future manufacturing roadmap, with additional production locations planned to strengthen regional supply capabilities, reduce logistics costs, and improve delivery timelines.

Quality Built into Every Stage of Manufacturing

Quality assurance forms one of the defining pillars of the JSTL manufacturing programme.

Instead of relying solely on final inspection, the companies have embedded quality monitoring throughout the production cycle. Every batch of JSTL 550 SHD TMT Bars will undergo comprehensive evaluation at the plant’s dedicated On-Site Quality Assurance Laboratory before dispatch approval.

The laboratory will verify critical quality parameters, including:

Physical testing

Chemical testing

Weight verification

Diameter verification

Bend test

Rebend test

Tensile strength evaluation

Yield strength verification

Elongation analysis

Batch-wise inspection before dispatch

Company representatives emphasise that systematic testing ensures every consignment meets internal quality standards while maintaining consistency across production.

According to officials, quality is treated as an integral manufacturing process rather than a final inspection activity.

“Quality is not inspected into a product—it is built into every stage of manufacturing,” a senior executive associated with the project said.

Manufacturing Designed for Precision and Consistency

The Giridih facility has been established with a strong emphasis on manufacturing precision and process stability. Controlled production practices are intended to maintain dimensional accuracy, consistent rib formation, and uniform mechanical properties throughout the rolling process.

According to company officials, consistency remains one of the most critical requirements for reinforcement steel used in buildings, bridges, industrial structures, and public infrastructure. By combining disciplined production systems with continuous quality verification, the companies aim to deliver products that engineers, contractors, and builders can rely upon with confidence.

They believe this manufacturing philosophy will distinguish JSTL 550 SHD TMT Bars in an increasingly competitive construction materials market, where dependable quality and uninterrupted supply have become just as important as competitive pricing.

More Than a Manufacturing Facility

The Giridih plant has been envisioned as more than a production unit. Company executives describe it as the foundation of a larger ecosystem that integrates manufacturing, quality assurance, dealer development, technical support, and customer education under a single framework.

As part of this strategy, Khyati Contech Private Limited plans to establish JSTL Brand Experience Centres across key markets. These centres will enable dealers, contractors, architects, engineers, fabricators, and institutional buyers to better understand product specifications, manufacturing processes, and quality standards through live demonstrations, product displays, and technical guidance.

Complementing these centres will be On-Site Testing Vans, which will visit dealer outlets and construction sites to conduct demonstrations of weight verification, bend testing, diameter measurement, and other quality evaluation procedures. Company officials believe these initiatives will promote transparency and strengthen customer confidence by allowing buyers to witness product verification firsthand.

A Structured Distribution Strategy

Supporting the manufacturing programme is the company’s exclusive “One Territory | One Partner | One Price” distribution model.

Unlike conventional multi-channel systems that often result in pricing inconsistencies and channel conflicts, the model proposes appointing a single authorised partner for every designated territory. The objective is to create long-term business opportunities while maintaining pricing discipline, product availability, and stronger customer service.

Authorised partners will receive structured marketing support, technical assistance, brand development initiatives, and access to the expanding JSTL product portfolio. Company officials believe this organised territory-based approach will strengthen dealer confidence, improve market stability, and foster long-term business relationships built on transparency and mutual growth.

Building a Complete Construction Materials Ecosystem

The alliance between Jindal Steel Tubes Ltd. and Khyati Contech Private Limited extends well beyond the launch of a single product. Company officials describe it as the foundation of a comprehensive construction materials ecosystem that combines manufacturing, quality assurance, distribution, technical support, and customer education under a unified brand philosophy.

Alongside JSTL 550 SHD TMT Bars, the companies plan to strengthen their presence in Colour Coated Profile Sheets, MS Pipes, and GI Pipes, enabling dealers, contractors, distributors, and institutional buyers to source multiple construction materials through one organised supply network. This integrated approach is expected to simplify procurement, improve supply chain efficiency, and ensure dependable product availability backed by consistent quality standards.

Leadership Perspective

Speaking on the collaboration, Kailash Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Steel Tubes Ltd., said:

“Our objective has always been to deliver products that inspire confidence through manufacturing excellence and uncompromising quality. This collaboration with Khyati Contech Private Limited strengthens our manufacturing footprint while expanding our market presence through disciplined quality systems, customer-focused initiatives and transparent business practices.”

Saurabh Aggarwal, Jindal Steel Tubes Ltd., added:

“India’s infrastructure sector requires dependable manufacturing, consistent product quality and a distribution model built on trust. Through this partnership, we are combining manufacturing capability with organised distribution and technical support to create lasting value for customers, dealers and business partners.”

Representing the manufacturing facility, Anurag Lall, Manufacturing Facility Partner, said:

“The manufacturing facility has been established with modern production infrastructure supported by integrated quality monitoring at every stage of manufacturing. Every production batch is planned to undergo systematic verification before dispatch, reflecting our commitment to precision, consistency and reliability.”

Sharing the long-term vision behind the collaboration, Avinash Kumar Bhatt, Managing Director, Khyati Contech Private Limited, said:

“This partnership is not simply about launching another construction material. It is about building a trusted manufacturing ecosystem capable of supporting India’s infrastructure growth for decades to come. Beginning with Giridih, our vision is to establish manufacturing capabilities across multiple regions while strengthening dealer networks, technical support, customer education and organised distribution. Our goal is to build one of India’s most respected construction materials companies by combining manufacturing excellence, transparency, innovation and long-term customer relationships.”

Expansion Beyond Giridih

While Giridih will serve as the first manufacturing location, both companies have confirmed plans to expand production capacity in line with future demand.

The proposed multi-plant strategy aims to strengthen regional manufacturing capabilities, reduce transportation costs, improve delivery timelines, and ensure uninterrupted product availability across key construction markets. By establishing facilities closer to major consumption centres, the companies expect to improve supply chain efficiency while supporting employment generation and regional industrial development.

Supporting India’s Infrastructure Growth

With sustained investments across highways, railways, urban development, industrial corridors, affordable housing, and commercial infrastructure, demand for high-quality construction materials continues to rise.

Industry observers believe manufacturers capable of combining reliable production, stringent quality assurance, and organised distribution will play an increasingly important role in supporting India’s next phase of infrastructure-led growth.

Through this strategic alliance, Jindal Steel Tubes Ltd. and Khyati Contech Private Limited aim to contribute to that transformation by creating a manufacturing platform centred on operational excellence, product consistency, and long-term partnerships. The companies also intend to strengthen engagement with dealers, engineers, architects, and project stakeholders through technical seminars, product awareness programmes, field demonstrations, and continuous customer support.

Looking Ahead

With commercial dispatches of JSTL 550 SHD TMT Bars scheduled to commence on July 25, 2026, the launch represents the first milestone in a broader roadmap to expand the availability of high-quality construction materials across India.

Backed by the industrial legacy of the DS Jindal Group, the manufacturing expertise of Jindal Steel Tubes Ltd., and the market development vision of Khyati Contech Private Limited, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building a trusted, scalable, and technology-driven construction materials ecosystem.

As the first consignments enter the market, the companies believe the combination of modern manufacturing infrastructure, rigorous quality assurance, structured distribution, Brand Experience Centres, On-Site Testing Vans, and sustained customer engagement will establish JSTL as a significant force in India’s organised construction materials industry.

For dealers, contractors, engineers, architects, builders, and infrastructure developers, the launch represents more than the arrival of a new TMT bar. It marks the beginning of a manufacturing initiative built on quality, consistency, transparency, and long-term partnership, designed to support India’s rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape while contributing to stronger, smarter, and more sustainable development.