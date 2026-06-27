KAI India Supports Environmental Conservation Initiative in Ladakh Through Forest Art Festival

New Delhi [India], June 26: Reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship, KAI India, in association with its parent company KAI Corporation, Japan, supported the Forest Art Festival (FAF), a unique initiative in Ladakh that combines afforestation, community participation, and art to create long-term environmental and social impact.

The Himalayan region is among the areas most visibly affected by climate change, witnessing changes in glacial patterns, water availability, and local ecosystems. Recognising the need for collective action towards environmental conservation, KAI India partnered with the Forest Art Festival, an initiative that encourages ecological restoration while engaging local communities through creative and cultural interventions.

Organised by Japan-based non-profit Wall Art Project, the Forest Art Festival brings together artists, local communities, Buddhist monks, and children to promote environmental awareness through participatory activities and public art. Unlike conventional events, the initiative is designed to create a lasting legacy, with its impact continuing through the growth and nurturing of plantations created under the project.

The initiative has already contributed to the plantation and nurturing of more than 6,100 saplings in Ladakh, while bringing together local communities, Buddhist monks, children, and artists in a shared effort towards environmental conservation and awareness. The plantation site continues to be maintained by the local community, ensuring that the impact of the initiative extends well beyond the duration of the festival.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Keijiro Takasago, Managing Director, KAI India, said, “At KAI, we believe businesses have a responsibility to contribute positively to the communities and environments in which they operate. Our support for the Forest Art Festival reflects our commitment to initiatives that create lasting value through environmental conservation, community participation, and international collaboration. We are proud to be associated with a project that demonstrates how collective action can contribute to a more sustainable future.”

The initiative also serves as a meaningful example of cross-cultural collaboration between India and Japan, bringing together diverse stakeholders to address environmental challenges while fostering community engagement and awareness. Through such partnerships, KAI India seeks to support initiatives that deliver tangible and lasting benefits for both people and the planet.

About KAI India

KAI India is the Indian subsidiary of KAI Corporation, Japan, a global manufacturer known for its premium kitchenware, personal grooming, beauty care, and professional cutting solutions. Guided by Japanese craftsmanship and innovation, KAI India is committed to creating positive social impact through initiatives that support sustainability, community development, and responsible growth.