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Home > Business > Kellton Wins First Prize at SEBI’s Securities Market TechSprint 2026, Turning Regulation into Code with Agentic AI

Kellton Wins First Prize at SEBI’s Securities Market TechSprint 2026, Turning Regulation into Code with Agentic AI

Kellton Wins First Prize at SEBI’s Securities Market TechSprint 2026, Turning Regulation into Code with Agentic AI

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-11 14:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Kellton, an AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company, today announced that it has been declared the First Prize Winner of the Securities Market TechSprint 2026, a national innovation challenge organised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in collaboration with market infrastructure institutions and industry bodies, on the theme “Innovation in Action: Shaping Securities Market for Tomorrow.” The result was announced at the closing ceremony of Global Fintech Fest 2026, held at Jio World Centre, Mumbai.

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The TechSprint brought together hundreds of teams from across India in a rigorous, multi-stage competition. Of the 525 teams registered nationally, more than 340 advanced to develop and submit working prototypes, followed by 145 teams shortlisted for the demonstration stage. The field was subsequently narrowed to 25 teams for the Jury Round, culminating in the selection of the top three teams, with Kellton securing the First Prize. Entries were evaluated on market impact, technology and innovation, feasibility, scalability, and alignment with SEBI’s objectives.

Kellton’s winning entry, NIYAMA, was developed by Kellton’s AI Practice and Centre of Excellence. It was built for “Problem Statement 2” (Agentic Compliance), which called for translating SEBI’s regulatory text into machine-actionable, auditable compliance logic for market intermediaries. NIYAMA functions as a compliance compiler: a network of agents parses each circular clause into executable rules-as-code, with every rule gated by compliance-officer sign-off and supported by continuous evidence binding, breach detection, and a hash-chained audit trail. The solution underscores Kellton’s engineering depth in applying agentic AI to regulated environments, where auditability and human accountability carry as much weight as automation and adds further momentum to the Company’s presence across the BFSI and RegTech segments.

Commenting on the win, Karanjit Sing, CEO, APAC, Kellton, said:

“Regulation does not fail for lack of intent; the real challenge lies in translating regulatory requirements into controls that can be consistently implemented, monitored, and evidenced. With NIYAMA, we have demonstrated how agentic AI can bridge this gap by turning complex regulatory requirements into machine-actionable compliance logic, while keeping human oversight, auditability, and accountability at the core. Winning the Securities Market TechSprint strongly validates Kellton’s ability to engineer responsible, enterprise-grade AI solutions for highly regulated environments. It further strengthens our capabilities at the intersection of AI, financial services, and regulatory technology, where we see significant potential to solve complex, real-world business challenges.”

About Kellton Tech Solutions

Kellton is an AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company with global delivery capabilities. The company partners with enterprises to build scalable digital platforms, modernize operations, and accelerate intelligent automation journeys. With over 2,000 professionals across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Kellton delivers solutions across cloud, data, AI, enterprise platforms, and digital product engineering. For more information, visit www.kellton.com.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Kellton Wins First Prize at SEBI’s Securities Market TechSprint 2026, Turning Regulation into Code with Agentic AI
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Kellton Wins First Prize at SEBI’s Securities Market TechSprint 2026, Turning Regulation into Code with Agentic AI

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Kellton Wins First Prize at SEBI’s Securities Market TechSprint 2026, Turning Regulation into Code with Agentic AI
Kellton Wins First Prize at SEBI’s Securities Market TechSprint 2026, Turning Regulation into Code with Agentic AI
Kellton Wins First Prize at SEBI’s Securities Market TechSprint 2026, Turning Regulation into Code with Agentic AI
Kellton Wins First Prize at SEBI’s Securities Market TechSprint 2026, Turning Regulation into Code with Agentic AI

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