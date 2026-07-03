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Home > Business > Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence

Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence

Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-03 18:21 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 3: Kotyark Industries Limited (NSE: KOTYARK | BSE: 544726), a leading renewable energy company, is pleased to announce that its Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah, has been conferred the Certificate of Excellence by the World Book of Records, London, in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contribution to the renewable energy sector.

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The prestigious honour was presented at a ceremony held at the House of Commons, Palace of Westminster, London, on June 26, 2026, in the presence of eminent dignitaries and distinguished international guests.

According to the award citation, Mr. Shah has been recognised for his significant contribution towards advancing biofuel production, promoting sustainable energy solutions, encouraging environmental responsibility, and driving innovation, technological excellence, and entrepreneurship in the renewable energy industry.

Mr. Shah attended the ceremony along with Mrs. Bhavini Shah, Executive Director, and Ms. Dhruti Shah, Whole-time Director, representing Kotyark Industries Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah, Chairman & Managing Director, Kotyark Industries Limited, said:
“I am truly honoured to receive this recognition from the World Book of Records, London. This award belongs to the entire Kotyark family, whose dedication and passion have enabled us to contribute meaningfully towards sustainable energy and environmental conservation. We remain committed to driving innovation, expanding our renewable energy initiatives, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

This international recognition reflects Kotyark Industries Limited’s continued commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the renewable energy sector. The Company remains focused on strengthening its leadership in clean energy through responsible growth, technological advancement, and environmentally sustainable business practices.

About Kotyark Industries Limited

Kotyark Industries Limited is engaged in the renewable energy sector with a focus on biofuels and sustainable energy solutions. The Company is committed to advancing clean energy through innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable business practices while contributing to India’s energy transition.

Disclaimer: This press release is based on the Company’s disclosure submitted to the stock exchanges on June 29, 2026. It contains information intended solely for general informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence
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Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence

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Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence
Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence
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