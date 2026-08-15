Kredily 3.0 Launches KAI, Agentic AI for Payroll and HR, and Expands into AI-Powered Managed Payroll Services

Built on a decade of Indian payroll expertise and experience serving 25,000+ businesses and 1 million+ employees, KAI brings agentic execution to payroll and HR

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: As Indian businesses face increasing pressure to manage payroll accurately, remain compliant, and do more with leaner HR teams, Kredily today announced Kredily 3.0, a major evolution of its AI-first HRMS and payroll platform, introducing KAI, an agentic AI designed to execute payroll and HR workflows from plain-language instructions, alongside the launch of its AI-powered managed payroll services business.

Unlike conventional HR software assistants that primarily answer questions, retrieve information, or generate summaries, KAI can take an instruction, perform permitted actions, validate outcomes, and surface exceptions for human approval. With 110+ skills across payroll, attendance, leave, employee information, and HR workflows, a user can ask KAI to pull today’s attendance, identify absences, process a leave request, generate a payroll report or run payroll for the month. Kredily is positioning KAI as India’s first agentic AI payroll agent built directly into an HRMS.

“HR software has traditionally been a system people operate. Kredily 3.0 changes that model: you tell the system what needs to be done, and the agent executes the work within defined permissions and controls,” said Devendra Khandegar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kredily. “We have spent more than a decade building payroll technology for India and operating at the intersection of payroll, compliance, and HR for 25,000+ businesses. KAI brings that domain experience into an agentic architecture. At the same time, our managed payroll offering allows businesses that don’t want to operate payroll themselves to have Kredily run it for them. The goal is simple: less time operating software, more time making decisions.”

Built on a decade of Indian payroll experience

KAI draws on more than a decade of Kredily’s experience building and operating payroll technology for India, across 25,000+ businesses and 1 million+ employees.

That experience informs how KAI handles the realities of Indian payroll, including salary structures, attendance, leave, statutory deductions, compliance workflows, and payroll exceptions. Rather than functioning as a generic AI layer over an HR database, KAI is designed around the payroll and HR workflows businesses actually operate.

Because payroll and employee information is sensitive, KAI operates within organisational permissions and defined guardrails. Actions can require human approval where appropriate, and activity is recorded through an audit trail, keeping organisations in control of consequential decisions.

From payroll software to payroll execution

Kredily 3.0 combines KAI with its payroll and compliance infrastructure across PF, ESI, TDS, and Professional Tax. AI-driven validation helps identify discrepancies, missing information, unusual results, and potential compliance issues before payroll is finalised.

The platform also connects attendance, leave, recruitment, background verification, onboarding, performance, and payroll through the same employee record. New Applicant Tracking, Background Verification, and Performance Management capabilities extend the employee lifecycle from Hire → Verify → Onboard → Manage → Pay.

A new Workforce Intelligence layer analyses signals such as headcount, attrition, absenteeism, overtime, and payroll costs to identify workforce trends and potential areas requiring management attention.

Kredily expands into managed payroll

Alongside Kredily 3.0, Kredily is launching an AI-powered managed payroll services business for organisations that want to outsource payroll operations while retaining the technology, visibility and controls of a modern payroll platform.

The service combines Kredily’s payroll infrastructure, compliance engine, AI capabilities, and payroll operations expertise. Customers can choose to run payroll themselves using KAI, use Kredily with assisted support, or have payroll operations managed by Kredily.

The expansion gives Kredily a broader operating model spanning payroll software, agentic automation, and managed payroll operations, extending the company’s role from providing payroll technology to operating payroll infrastructure for businesses.

One year of Bharat Payroll OS access

To mark Independence Day, Kredily is opening one year of access to its Bharat Payroll OS Plan for eligible Indian businesses, including DPIIT-recognised startups and Udyam-registered MSMEs. Participating chartered accountant firms and CA partners can also extend the offering to their client organisations.

The initiative builds on Kredily’s Bharat Payroll OS programme, with the objective of making compliant payroll infrastructure more accessible to India’s startups, MSMEs, and growing businesses.

With Kredily 3.0, the company is extending that proposition with an agentic payroll platform designed to do more of the operational work itself.

About Kredily

Kredily is an AI-first HRMS and payroll platform built for Indian businesses, combining payroll, compliance, HR operations, recruitment, employee management, performance, and workforce intelligence in a connected platform built around India’s payroll and labour regulations.

Kredily serves 25,000+ businesses and 1 million+ employees across India and has helped businesses save an estimated 30 lakh+ hours of repetitive HR work through payroll and HR automation.

Kredily is a winner under the Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS) Chunauti 5.0, implemented by STPI, and is backed by the MeitY Startup Hub, Government of India, through the SAMRIDH Scheme.

For more information, visit kredily.com.

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