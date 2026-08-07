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Home > Business > KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 19:12 IST

The new innovations and state-of-the-art laboratory bring KühlTherm closer to its vision of achieving 2 GW manufacturing capacity by 2027

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 7: As India races towards becoming a global data centre powerhouse, KühlTherm, an advanced precision liquid cooling technology company for AI data centres, has today unveiled its Made-in-India Rear Door Heat Exchanger (RDHx) and Cooling Distribution Unit (CDU), innovations aimed at advancing data centre infrastructure for the country. These products will be integrated into NexusFlow OS, KühlTherm’s proprietary AI-powered thermal intelligence platform that connects the power ecosystem from Grid to Rack and the cooling infrastructure from Chip to Chiller, thereby optimising the power consumption of the entire system. 

The RDHx captures heat directly at the rear of the rack, before it enters the facility, while the CDU delivers precious coolant flow, temperature control, and pressure management. NexusFlow OS combines thermal and power intelligence to deliver complete visibility, predictive optimisation, and autonomous orchestration across a facility’s liquid cooling infrastructure. KühlTherm also unveiled its state-of-the-art integrated liquid cooling validation laboratory in Ahmedabad, the first of its kind in India. The laboratory will help the company ensure that every product is tested against real-world conditions before deployment, establishing reliability and trust.

KühlTherm designs and manufactures the complete thermal loop for AI data centres, from chip to chiller, entirely in India. This milestone marks another step in KühlTherm’s journey towards delivering reliable, full-stack thermal management solutions, and its vision of increasing its manufacturing capacity from the present 300MW to 2 GW by 2027. 

Commenting on the product launch and laboratory, Shailesh Bishnoi, Founder & CEO, KühlTherm, said, “The new RDHx and CDU are a part of our goal to help our customers confidently adopt next-generation cooling technologies, while strengthening India’s position in the global thermal management ecosystem. India is entering a major data centre buildout cycle, and decisions being made today will define the efficiency and sustainability of thermal management infrastructure for years to come. As AI, high-performance computing, and data center infrastructure continue to evolve, the demand for efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions will continue to grow.”

While data centres are the backbone of AI infrastructure, they also generate large amounts of heat. Land surface temperatures around AI data centres without adequate cooling rise by an average of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6F) after they open, according to a study by Cambridge-led researchers. Unchecked temperatures not only impact the environment, but also impact the data centre’s operations by causing thermal throttling and system failures. 

KühlTherm’s solutions are designed to help data centre operators reduce thermal throttling, improve cooling efficiency and enable high-performance computing at scale. Its systems are being engineered for Indian data centre conditions, adapted to handle local climate, grid fluctuations and infrastructure requirements, enabling faster deployment, local serviceability and improved cost efficiency.

This announcement also comes after KühlTherm recently raised $1.1 million in a Seed funding round led by Arkam Ventures, to spearhead its plans to scale its liquid cooling solutions for AI data centres, hyperscale infrastructure and other high-density computing environments.

As India cements its position as the new global data centre hub, the next phase of data centre growth is being shaped by AI and GPU-led workloads that require significantly higher compute density. Data centre operators are increasingly understanding the need to adopt more modern cooling systems with higher performance, uptime and energy efficiency. In this scenario, India is positioned to drive innovation in thermal management solutions that help make AI infrastructure more efficient and sustainable.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

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KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad
KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad
KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad
KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

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