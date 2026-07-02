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Home > Business > LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-02 17:54 IST

Announcement follows the recent inauguration of the manufacturing plant in Jhagadia

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: LANXESS, a leading global specialty chemicals company, will start local production of fire-resistant hydraulic fluids (FRHF) at its Jhagadia site in India, reinforcing the country’s role as a key pillar within its global growth strategy.

Leveraging its global scale, technology leadership and established presence in the region, serving India, the Middle East and international markets, this step reflects LANXESS’ long-term commitment to the region and its consistent focus on a “local-for-local” approach aligned with the “Make in India” initiative.

Strengthening Local Production

With the start of production in Jhagadia, LANXESS strengthens access to its globally recognized Reolube® phosphate ester-based fire-resistant hydraulic fluids, bringing proven products closer to customers in India and across the IMEA region.

As a long-standing leader in this field, the company continues to build on decades of global experience in supporting applications where operational reliability and safety are essential.

India’s Growing Strategic Importance

India’s growing importance is reflected in sustained investments in energy infrastructure, including power generation, alongside the rapid expansion of energy-intensive applications such as data centers and AI-driven technologies.

Leadership Perspective

Neelanjan Banerjee, Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Business Unit Lubricant Additives, LANXESS, commented:

“Local production of Reolube® fire-resistant hydraulic fluids in India is an important step in strengthening our customer proximity and supply reliability in a fast-growing region. It reflects our confidence in India’s potential and our commitment to delivering globally proven, high-performance solutions closer to where our customers need them.”

Expanding Regional Capabilities

Establishing local production in Jhagadia marks an important step in further embedding LANXESS’ technology and capabilities in the region.

This is complemented by the recent opening of a dedicated Application Development Center in Thane, providing local technical support and customer proximity.

Together, these investments form the foundation of a structured local network to serve customers more directly and position LANXESS as a leading local supplier in this segment.

Strengthening Customer Support

In this context, LANXESS is further deepening its presence in India as a reliable local partner, offering customers enhanced supply security, technical support, and direct access to globally proven solutions.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India
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LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

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LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India
LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India
LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India
LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

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