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Home > Business > Lenskart Joins Labubu Makers POP MART to Launch Eyewear Collection In India With Janhvi Kapoor

Lenskart Joins Labubu Makers POP MART to Launch Eyewear Collection In India With Janhvi Kapoor

Lenskart Joins Labubu Makers POP MART to Launch Eyewear Collection In India With Janhvi Kapoor

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 17:55 IST

New Delhi [India], July 01: Lenskart, India’s leading eyewear brand, has launched an exclusive collaboration with POP MART in India. The collaboration was unveiled a week ago at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon, fronted by actor and style icon Janhvi Kapoor.

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Known globally as the company behind the viral Labubu phenomenon and the brand that popularised blind-box collectibles across Asia, POP MART has built a loyal fanbase through its character-led storytelling and collectible culture. Marking POP MART’s first official collaboration in India, the partnership brings one of its most-loved character universes into the fashion accessories category.

Inspired by Sweet Bean’s popular “I Want A Hug” series, the limited-edition collection features 21 eyeglass and sunglasses styles that blend fashion, self-expression and collectability. Designed to bring the charm of the Sweet Bean universe into everyday style, the collection incorporates signature temple artwork, Sweet Bean branding, playful star-and-heart accents and character-inspired details across the range.

Created for a generation that views accessories as an extension of personality, the collection reimagines eyewear as more than a functional necessity, transforming it into a statement piece that reflects individuality and creativity.

The collaboration follows the successful launch of Lenskart’s POP MART collections in Singapore and Thailand, underscoring the growing popularity of character-led fashion and collectible culture across Asia and reinforcing the opportunity to bring the phenomenon to Indian consumers.

Speaking on the launch, Peyush Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, Lenskart, said:

“POP MART is a global phenomenon that has defined the fashion trends of a generation. With this collaboration, we are officially bringing this cultural statement to India for the first time in history, and this partnership is only just the beginning.”

Adding to the collectible experience, Lenskart Bitz frame purchases will include Sweet Bean-inspired magnetic Bitz charms packaged in surprise blind packets, bringing the excitement of POP MART’s iconic blind-box culture to eyewear. The charms can be attached to compatible Lenskart Bitz frames, allowing consumers to personalise their look.

The POP MART x Sweet Bean “I Want A Hug” Collection is available across 1000 Lenskart stores nationwide and on Lenskart.com from 1st June 2026, with prices starting from ₹3000.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Lenskart Joins Labubu Makers POP MART to Launch Eyewear Collection In India With Janhvi Kapoor
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Lenskart Joins Labubu Makers POP MART to Launch Eyewear Collection In India With Janhvi Kapoor
Lenskart Joins Labubu Makers POP MART to Launch Eyewear Collection In India With Janhvi Kapoor
Lenskart Joins Labubu Makers POP MART to Launch Eyewear Collection In India With Janhvi Kapoor
Lenskart Joins Labubu Makers POP MART to Launch Eyewear Collection In India With Janhvi Kapoor

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