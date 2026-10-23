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Home > Business > Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-23 19:55 IST

Silvassa manufacturing expansion completed ahead of schedule as the company prepares to expand its international footprint across the United States and South America

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New Delhi [India], October 23: Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has achieved a significant milestone in healthcare manufacturing, becoming, according to the company, Asia’s first company to secure US FDA registration for more than 200 surgical, medical-care and hygiene products. The company plans to commence exports to the United States in December 2026, marking a major step in its international expansion strategy. With its Silvassa manufacturing capacity expansion completed ahead of schedule, Lord’s Mark Industries is also preparing to explore opportunities across South America, subject to applicable country-specific regulatory requirements.

The development comes as the company completes its manufacturing capacity expansion at Silvassa ahead of schedule, strengthening its production readiness for international markets. With a diversified portfolio spanning orthopaedic supports, rehabilitation aids, mobility solutions, hygiene products and medical-care essentials, Lord’s Mark Industries aims to build a scalable export business from India.

The product portfolio includes Lords Activeguard cervical-thoracic braces, soft cervical collars, cervical and lumbar supports, abdominal belts, rib belts, chest binders, clavicle braces, shoulder immobilisers, arm slings, wrist and forearm splints, finger splints, thumb spica splints, elbow supports, tennis elbow braces, knee caps, knee immobilisers, hinged knee braces, patellar supports, ankle braces, ankle binders, foot-drop splints and bunion correctors. The range further includes compression stockings, varicose-vein stockings, hernia belts, scrotal supports, pregnancy supports, pelvic binders, cervical traction kits, traction belts, walking sticks, walkers, wheelchairs, commode chairs, orthopaedic cushions, heel cups, silicone insoles and posture correctors.

The hygiene and medical-care range includes Lord’s Joywipes disinfectant and cleansing wipes, Lords Magic Elastic Adhesive Bandages, IV Cannula Fixator Elastic Adhesive Bandages, Lords Wonder Cotton Crepe Bandages, Lords Confidence adult diapers and Safelite sanitary napkins. The portfolio also features disposable hot and cold gel packs and medical tourniquets. Together, these products provide a diversified base across orthopaedic support, rehabilitation, mobility, hygiene and medical-care essentials.

The expansion positions the company to explore opportunities in a substantial global healthcare market. According to Mordor Intelligence, the United States general surgical devices market is projected to grow from US$6.69 billion in 2025 to US$9.67 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.35%. The South American general surgical devices market is projected to increase from US$1.37 billion in 2025 to US$2.19 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.20%. These broader market estimates highlight the potential opportunity, although the addressable market for the company will depend on individual product categories and applicable regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said, “This certification proves the strong hold of our regulatory medical-care and hygiene products listed with the US FDA, we are taking an important step towards expanding our global footprint. The early completion of our Silvassa manufacturing capacity expansion further strengthens our readiness to serve international markets. Our vision is to establish India as a globally recognised healthcare manufacturing hub and demonstrate the capabilities of Indian industry through quality-driven products and a strong commitment to regulatory compliance.”

The company plans to leverage its expanded manufacturing capabilities to pursue partnerships with international distributors, healthcare suppliers and institutional buyers. While the United States will be the immediate export priority, South America offers a potential avenue for further expansion. Entry into individual markets will be subject to the applicable product-specific registration, import and distribution requirements.

With its expanded manufacturing capacity and wide-ranging medical-care portfolio, Lord’s Mark Industries aims to strengthen its position as an Indian healthcare manufacturer with growing international ambitions, while contributing to the broader opportunity for Indian-made medical products in global markets.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December
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Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December

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Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December

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