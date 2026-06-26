Marie Claire Paris Launches Its First Salon in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], June 25: Marie Claire Paris, the renowned French lifestyle and beauty brand, has marked a significant milestone in its India expansion journey with the launch of its first salon in Mumbai at Matunga. The salon was inaugurated by noted actor Rahul Bhatt in the presence of distinguished guests, entrepreneurs, influencers, and members of the beauty and wellness industry.

Marie Claire Paris, which has already established a strong presence in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Lucknow, continues to strengthen its footprint in India’s rapidly growing beauty and wellness sector. The Mumbai salon is brought to the city by B2C Network LLP, the exclusive franchisor for Marie Claire Paris Salons in India.

The grand launch was celebrated with elegance and sophistication, reflecting the brand’s Parisian heritage. Guests were treated to exclusive salon experiences, premium hospitality, and personalized services that showcased the brand’s commitment to luxury, relaxation, and excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Vandana Bhardwaj, Director and Spokesperson, B2C Network LLP, said, “We are delighted to bring Marie Claire Paris to Mumbai with the launch of our first salon in Matunga. This marks an important step in our vision of making world-class beauty and wellness services accessible to discerning consumers across India. Our salons are designed to offer an elevated experience where every client feels welcomed, cared for, and pampered like royalty. We look forward to expanding the Marie Claire footprint across premium retail destinations, malls, and high-street locations nationwide.”

Actor Rahul Bhatt, who inaugurated the salon, said, “Mumbai is a city that appreciates quality, style, and excellence. Marie Claire Paris brings together international standards, professional expertise, and a premium customer experience under one roof. I am delighted to be part of this launch and wish the team great success in their journey ahead.”

The salon offers a comprehensive range of beauty and wellness services, including advanced hair care rituals, skin rejuvenation treatments, modern nail services, bridal and wedding makeovers, grooming solutions, and personalized beauty consultations. Supported by highly trained professionals and international service standards, the salon aims to deliver an unmatched experience of comfort, luxury, and care.

B2C Network LLP plans to expand the Marie Claire Paris Salon network across India through an aggressive franchising model. The company is committed to creating premium beauty destinations where clients receive exceptional service in a warm and welcoming environment.

With over 18 years of experience in the salon, wellness, and vocational education sectors, the founders and directors of B2C Network LLP bring extensive industry expertise and a deep understanding of consumer expectations in the beauty and wellness space.

Ms. Pooja Khandelwal, Franchisee of Marie Claire Paris said, “Marie Claire Paris is more than just a salon brand—it is an experience that blends beauty, wellness, luxury, and care. We wanted to bring a salon to Mumbai where every guest feels valued, relaxed, and pampered like royalty. The opening of this salon is the beginning of an exciting journey, and we look forward to becoming a trusted beauty destination for the residents of Mumbai.”

About Marie Claire

Marie Claire originated in France in 1937 as an international monthly magazine dedicated to women, fashion, beauty, wellness, and contemporary global issues. Over the decades, the brand has evolved into a globally recognized lifestyle and fashion icon, extending its presence across multiple categories including beauty, cosmetics, fashion accessories, watches, eyewear, handbags, footwear, and wellness services.

Today, Marie Claire represents the values of elegance, creativity, balance, expertise, and well-being—bringing together French sophistication and contemporary beauty trends to create exceptional experiences for consumers worldwide.

Website- Marie Claire

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