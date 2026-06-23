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Home > Business > Marketing Bhaiyaa: A New-Age Political Communication Firm Built on Storytelling

Marketing Bhaiyaa: A New-Age Political Communication Firm Built on Storytelling

Marketing Bhaiyaa: A New-Age Political Communication Firm Built on Storytelling

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-23 19:43 IST

New Delhi [India], June 23: In a political landscape shaped by digital platforms, visual content and real-time public engagement, communication is no longer limited to campaign slogans or advertisements. It requires strategic clarity, creative execution and a strong understanding of people.

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“In today’s world, attention is the new battleground. Leaders who communicate with authenticity, clarity and emotion create lasting impact. Narratives do not just shape campaigns, they shape history.” – Gourav Dhingra, Founder & Creative Director, Marketing Bhaiyaa.

Marketing Bhaiyaa is a new-age political communication and content production firm that works at the intersection of politics, governance, media and storytelling. Founded by young professionals with experience in campaign communication, filmmaking and digital media, the organisation supports political leaders, public representatives and institutions in communicating ideas with clarity and relevance.

Led by Founder and Creative Director Gourav Dhingra, Marketing Bhaiyaa brings a creative, people-centric approach to political communication. With over six years of experience in media, theatre, direction and storytelling, Gourav has worked on communication projects that combine political understanding with cinematic treatment and audience-focused messaging.

Beyond elections, Marketing Bhaiyaa has developed a growing portfolio in governance communication. The team has directed and produced more than 100 documentary and public-interest films focused on development initiatives, citizen experiences, public welfare programmes and governance outcomes. These projects have helped present complex policy interventions in a format that is accessible, relatable and visually engaging.

What sets Marketing Bhaiyaa apart is its narrative-led approach. The firm does not treat communication as a collection of individual posters, videos or social media posts. Instead, it develops a cohesive communication framework in which every creative asset supports a larger message, campaign objective or public narrative.

The organisation works through a multidisciplinary team of filmmakers, cinematographers, editors, writers, designers, digital strategists and on-ground storytellers. This integrated structure enables the team to conceptualise, produce and deliver communication assets across formats, from short-form digital content and campaign videos to documentaries and large-scale public communication films.

Marketing Bhaiyaa represents a new generation of political communication firms: agile, creatively driven and rooted in an understanding of India’s changing political and media environment. By combining political insight, cinematic execution and digital-first strategy, the firm helps leaders and institutions build communication that is not only visible, but also credible, memorable and connected to people.

From election campaigns to governance communication, Marketing Bhaiyaa’s mission remains clear: to create stories that inform, influence and inspire.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Marketing Bhaiyaa: A New-Age Political Communication Firm Built on Storytelling
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Marketing Bhaiyaa: A New-Age Political Communication Firm Built on Storytelling

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Marketing Bhaiyaa: A New-Age Political Communication Firm Built on Storytelling
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