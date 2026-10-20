Master Capital Services Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Master Trust, Commences Clearing & Settlement Services in the F&O Segment of NSE & BSE

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 20: Master Trust Limited (MASTERTR, BSE: 511768), a diversified financial services company offering broking, lending, wealth management, portfolio management, and investment solutions through a strong digital platform, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Master Capital Services Limited (MCSL), has commenced clearing & settlement of F&O trades on NSE and BSE through a Custodian Participant (CP) Code.

Key Highlights

Master Capital Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Master Trust Limited, has commenced Clearing & Settlement services as a Clearing Member effective 15th October 2026.

The services cover trades executed in Futures and Options (F&O) segment of NSE and BSE.

Services are offered through a Custodian Participant (CP) Code, allowing clients to trade with multiple trading members using the same CP Code.

Benefits of Opening a Clearing Account with MCSL

Single Collateral Pool: Clients can deposit funds and/or pledge securities with MCSL and trade with multiple trading members using the same CP Code.

Clients can deposit funds and/or pledge securities with MCSL and trade with multiple trading members using the same CP Code. No Separate Collateral: There is no need to maintain separate collateral for each trading account with different trading members.

There is no need to maintain separate collateral for each trading account with different trading members. Consolidated Positions & Margin: Positions across trading members can be consolidated for margin calculation, resulting in lower margin requirements.

Positions across trading members can be consolidated for margin calculation, resulting in lower margin requirements. Trading Continuity: The same CP Code allows open positions to be squared off or hedged through another trading member if trading is disrupted with the existing member due to technical or other issues.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Harjeet Singh Arora, Managing Director of Master Trust Limited and Master Capital Services Limited said, “The commencement of Clearing & Settlement services marks an important milestone for Master Capital Services Limited. By enabling clients to trade with multiple trading members through a single Custodian Participant Code, we aim to give them greater capital efficiency, convenience, and trading continuity in the F&O segment. We look forward to onboarding clients to open Clearing Accounts with Master Capital Services Limited and to strengthening our integrated financial services offering, as we continue to build a robust platform for our clients.”

About Master Trust Limited

Master Trust Limited is a diversified financial services company with over 41 years of experience, offering a comprehensive suite of trading, investment, wealth management, and financial solutions. Established in 1985, the Company has evolved into a trusted financial services platform with a strong presence across capital markets, serving retail, HNI, corporate, and institutional clients through technology-driven and research-backed offerings. The Company has built a pan-India network spanning 22 states, with 63 branches, 1,460+ business partners, over 4.36 lakh registered customers, and a workforce of 1,290+ employees, reflecting its strong distribution capabilities and customer reach.

Master Trust provides a one-stop financial services platform, offering equity and commodity trading, derivatives, portfolio management, wealth management, depository services, merchant banking, insurance, research, algorithmic trading, and NBFC services. This diversified product portfolio enables the Company to cater to the evolving financial needs of investors under a single integrated ecosystem. Over the years, the Company has strengthened its market position through continuous technology adoption, digital innovation, and strategic expansion. It has received several industry recognitions, including being named the Best BFSI Brand by The Economic Times for four consecutive years (2023-2026) and the Best Organisation to Work by ET Now in 2025, underscoring its commitment to operational excellence and customer-centricity.

Looking ahead, Master Trust aims to deepen its digital capabilities, expand its customer base and product offerings, and strengthen its integrated financial services ecosystem. With a focus on technology, innovation, research-driven advisory, and nationwide expansion, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for comprehensive financial solutions while creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

In FY26 (Consolidated), Master Trust Limited reported Total Income of ₹5,758.5 Mn, EBITDA of ₹2,361.7 Mn, and Net Profit of ₹1,260.9 Mn.

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