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Home > Business > Mayank Cattle Food Limited Announces 1:1 Bonus Issue

Mayank Cattle Food Limited Announces 1:1 Bonus Issue

Mayank Cattle Food Limited Announces 1:1 Bonus Issue

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-07 15:39 IST

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 7: Mayank Cattle Food Limited has announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held on July 07, 2026, approved the issuance of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1, subject to the approval of the members of the Company.

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Under the approved proposal, shareholders will receive one (1) fully paid-up Bonus Equity Share of face value ₹10 each for every one (1) fully paid-up Equity Share of face value ₹10 each held as on the Record Date, which will be announced separately.

The proposed bonus issue involves the capitalization of a sum not exceeding ₹5.40 crore from the Company’s retained earnings (free reserves) for the issuance of approximately 54,00,000 Bonus Equity Shares of face value ₹10 each. Upon completion of the bonus issue, the Company’s paid-up equity share capital will increase from 54,00,000 equity shares to 1,08,00,000 equity shares, subject to receipt of the necessary approvals.

Authorised Share Capital Increased

To facilitate the proposed bonus issue, the Board has also approved an increase in the Company’s authorised share capital from ₹6.00 crore to ₹12.00 crore, subject to approval of the members.

Key Highlights

  • Bonus Issue Ratio: 1:1 (One Bonus Equity Share for every One Equity Share held)
  • Bonus Shares Proposed: 54,00,000 Equity Shares
  • Issue Size: ₹5.40 Crore
  • Authorised Share Capital: Increased from ₹6.00 Crore to ₹12.00 Crore
  • Record Date: To be announced in due course

About Mayank Cattle Food Limited

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cattle feed and animal nutrition products. The company caters to the growing needs of the livestock and dairy sectors by offering quality feed solutions designed to improve animal health and productivity.

Over the years, the company has focused on expanding its market presence, strengthening its distribution network, and enhancing operational efficiencies. Its commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction has enabled it to establish a strong position in the cattle feed industry.

The company continues to emphasize sustainable growth, innovation, and responsible business practices. By maintaining high standards of corporate governance and transparency, Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. aims to create long-term value for its shareholders while contributing to the development of the agricultural and livestock ecosystem.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Mayank Cattle Food Limited Announces 1:1 Bonus Issue
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Mayank Cattle Food Limited Announces 1:1 Bonus Issue
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