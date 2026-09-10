Merino Showcases New Material Innovations and Gives a First Look of Prakriti at MATECIA 2026

New Delhi [India], September 10: Merino Industries showcased a broad portfolio of new-age interior and building material solutions at MATECIA 2026, held from August 20 to 23 at Yashobhoomi, Sector 25, Dwarka, Delhi. Presented at Hall 2, Booth G1, the showcase featured seven product and solution categories. A key highlight of the exhibition was the launch of Merino’s hero product range, Merino Marine Board, in two new variants, Marine Board FR+ and Marine Board Plus. The company also showcased the first look of its upcoming Merino Prakriti range – Stories of Nature, offering visitors an exclusive preview ahead of its formal launch.

The display formed an important part of Merino’s participation at MATECIA 2026, where the company brought together surface innovation, engineered board technology, exterior wall cladding, flooring, MR+ Feather Touch Matt finish, and restroom solutions. The two Chipboard launches addressed different performance requirements. Merino Marine Board FR+ introduces fire-retardant boards designed to comply with European standards, offering enhanced safety and peace of mind alongside lower emissions. Merino Marine Board Plus offers a complete one-panel solution, combining an HMR core with an enhanced 18 mm surface layer, eliminating the need for multiple products while delivering higher durability, improved screw-holding capability, and a refined aesthetic finish.

Prakriti, presented under the thought “Discover the poetry of nature,” draws inspiration from flora, fauna, wildlife, trees, jungles, and flowers. The range brings together two distinct design directions, one inspired by high-end international designer aesthetics and another drawing from high-end Indian art and the design language of Indian labels. Every design begins with hand-drawn and hand-painted artwork, making the collection distinctive and one of a kind. Available in feather touch and linen texture, the 8 ft x 4 ft, 1 mm range brings together Indian artistry and Western contemporary design philosophy. Cultural references such as Punjab’s Phulkari embroidery further strengthen its Indian design vocabulary. Its durability also positions Prakriti as a potential alternative to wallpapers in hospitality spaces that experience continuous wear and tear.

With Prakriti, Merino takes this relationship further by turning the visual richness of nature into a surface language suited to contemporary interiors. The range’s hand-drawn and hand-painted origins, Indian cultural references, and contemporary design influences give architects and designers a material vocabulary rooted in authenticity. Its potential use across hospitality also opens an interesting alternative to conventional wallpaper in spaces where continuous wear demands greater surface resilience.

Speaking about Merino’s participation at MATECIA, Mr. Manoj Lohia, Director, Merino Industries Ltd., said, “MATECIA gives us an opportunity to engage with a design community that understands both the creative and technical dimensions of materials. This year, we wanted our showcase to represent the breadth of Merino’s thinking, from advanced boards inspired by international certified standards for safety and performance to laminates inspired by nature. Prakriti is particularly close to our design philosophy because it brings together the authenticity of hand-created Indian art with contemporary global design. It is a range built around detail, originality, and a deep appreciation for the craft behind every surface.”

Another highlight was Merino Senses Art by Nature, a pre-laminated board range that translates visual cues from natural wood and other elements of nature into expressive surfaces. Alongside it showcased a mar-resistant Feather Touch surface designed for interiors where tactile appeal and everyday performance need to work together.

The company also presented Merino Armour HPL Facades under the proposition “Color Meets Endurance.” The exterior cladding solution is engineered for demanding outdoor conditions, with resistance against weather, UV exposure, climatic shocks, corrosion, graffiti, termites, fungal attack, and moisture. Its performance profile also includes impact and abrasion resistance, while special editions are available in flame-retardant grades for applications where fire performance carries added importance.

Merino’s flooring showcase extended across its Nature Line LVT, wooden flooring, engineered flooring, and woven solutions. The LVT range is available in 3 mm gluedown and 5 mm interlocking formats, with both featuring a 0.5 mm wear layer for durability. Wooden flooring is available in multiple grades and 8 mm and 12 mm thickness options, while engineered flooring includes 14 mm variants. These solutions address applications where frequent footfall and everyday wear demand dependable flooring performance, including hospitality environments.

The Merino Restroom range, a pioneering product in its segment, was also showcased as a specialized solution designed for high-performance restroom environments. The product has been used across prominent infrastructure projects, including Indian airports and the FIFA World Cup 2025. Together, the products demonstrated Merino’s approach to developing materials across diverse interior and architectural requirements, from furniture and surfaces to high-traffic flooring, exterior facades, and specialized spaces.

The four-day MATECIA showcase gave architects, interior designers, furniture professionals, and other industry stakeholders an opportunity to experience the seven showcased product and solution categories and engage with Merino’s teams around their applications, design possibilities, and performance characteristics.

About Merino Industries Ltd.

Merino is a versatile manufacturer and marketer of Interiors Solutions with a wide collection of products for homes, offices, commercial and public areas. Sustainability is at the core of Merino’s strategy as they incorporate practices to minimize wastage and conserve water during production. Merino Group has come a long way since the launch of plywood in 1974 and subsequently with the launch of the high-pressure laminates in 1981. Today Merino Group has a beautifully strong presence in over 80 countries, with an annual turnover of over 245 million USD with diverse business interests that expand from Interior Architectural products to Information Technology to Food & Agro products. The Group has achieved its current leadership position by following its vision to compete at the global level and has adapted the international technology while maintaining Indian ethos.

To know more, please visit: https://merinogroup.com/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.