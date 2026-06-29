Minor Food Strengthens Its Presence in India with Scoop Wonder’s First Store in New Delhi

Introducing Delhi to a fun, flavour-packed dessert experience inspired by Thailand

New Delhi [India], June 29: Minor Food India, one of Asia’s leading food service operators, has strengthened its presence in the National Capital Region with the opening of Scoop Wonder’s first store in Delhi at Unity One Elegante Mall, Netaji Subhash Place (NSP). The launch marks another milestone in the company’s growth strategy in India, bringing Scoop Wonder’s signature ice cream creations and dessert experiences closer to consumers in the capital.

Following the enthusiastic response to its Gurugram outlet, Scoop Wonder continues its mission of making premium-quality dessert experiences accessible to a wider audience. The Delhi store offers a vibrant and welcoming destination for families, friends, students, and dessert lovers looking to indulge in innovative flavours, refreshing beverages, and memorable dessert experiences without compromising on affordability.

Inspired by Thailand’s vibrant dessert culture, Scoop Wonder has been thoughtfully created to offer consumers more than just ice cream. At the heart of the experience is its signature Wonder Cup, an innovative concept that lets guests enjoy three or five different ice cream flavours at the price of one, making every serving fun, personalised, and perfect for discovering new favourites. Combined with premium-quality vegetarian ice creams, indulgent desserts, and refreshing beverages, Scoop Wonder delivers joy, variety, and exceptional value with every visit.

Born from a passion for creating joyful and affordable dessert experiences, Scoop Wonder is a brand proudly developed by Minor Food, one of Asia’s leading food service operators with thousands of restaurants across multiple countries.

Minor Food also owns extensive dairy and ice cream production capabilities through its manufacturing businesses in Thailand, supplying renowned brands including Swensen’s and Dairy Queen.

Commenting on the launch, Devinder Verma, Country Director – India, Minor Food India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We believe India is ready for a new kind of ice cream experience, one that combines innovation, quality, affordability, and joy. Scoop Wonder is created with exactly that vision in mind. This is only the beginning of our journey in India. The opening of our first Scoop Wonder store in Delhi reflects Minor Food India’s continued commitment to bringing innovative and accessible food experiences to consumers across key markets. We look forward to becoming a favourite destination for families, friends, and dessert lovers across the city.”

About Minor Food

With over 2,400 outlets in 23 countries, Minor Food is one of the largest quick-service and casual dining restaurant chains in the Asia-Pacific region. We dedicate ourselves to diversifying and strengthening our portfolio of brands in order to increase our company’s global presence. With a commitment to delivering customers exceptional experiences with a 100% satisfaction rate and maximizing stakeholder values, we want to become a global leader in food service and restaurant operations.

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