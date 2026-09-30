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Home > Business > Neetu Yoshi Limited Secures RDSO Prototype Approval for Friction Wedge, Extends Reach to High-Speed “Raftar” Bogies

Neetu Yoshi Limited Secures RDSO Prototype Approval for Friction Wedge, Extends Reach to High-Speed “Raftar” Bogies

Neetu Yoshi Limited Secures RDSO Prototype Approval for Friction Wedge, Extends Reach to High-Speed “Raftar” Bogies

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-30 19:02 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 30: Neetu Yoshi Limited (BSE: 544434), a long-standing RDSO-certified manufacturer of customized ferrous metallurgical products for Indian Railways, is pleased to announce that the Company has received a prototype approval for its Friction Wedge, with specified range of Coefficient of Friction (C.O.F.), from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). With this approval, the Company is now eligible to commence supply of the item to Indian Railways and its associated agencies.

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Key Highlights:

  • Issuing Authority: Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Ministry of Railways, Government of India
  • Item ID: 3100430
  • Item Description: Friction Wedge with specified range of Coefficient of Friction (C.O.F.)
  • Decision: Prototype Approved
  • Eligibility: Company is now eligible to commence supply of the item to Indian Railways and its associated agencies

A New Addition to an Established Railway Portfolio:

The Friction Wedge is a critical safety component used within the bogie suspension system, fitted between the bolster and the side frame to control the damping force that governs a wagon’s ride behaviour. It is used across several types of bogies, including the “Raftar” bogie, which RDSO has since formally designated as the CASNUB 22 RFT Bogie for high-speed freight wagons. By enhancing damping characteristics, the component improves the dynamic stability and speed potential of the vehicle, making it directly relevant as Indian Railways looks to move freight faster across the network. RDSO approval of a component’s prototype is a rigorous, product-specific qualification that acts as a significant entry barrier in the railway ecosystem, and clearing it reaffirms the consistency of Neetu Yoshi Limited’s manufacturing and quality processes, which have already secured similar approvals across the Company’s existing portfolio.

This approval adds a further item to Neetu Yoshi Limited’s existing portfolio of more than 25 RDSO-approved railway components, extending the Company’s long-standing relationship with Indian Railways. It builds on the Company’s ongoing diversification beyond wagon components into the coach, track and locomotive segments, strengthens its qualification to participate in upcoming procurement opportunities tied to the modernisation and speed-enhancement of Indian Railways’ rolling stock, and further consolidates Neetu Yoshi Limited’s position as a trusted, repeat-order supplier within the railway components ecosystem.

Commenting on the RDSO approval Mr. Himanshu Lohia, Managing Director cum Chief Financial Officer, Neetu Yoshi Limited said, “This RDSO prototype approval for our Friction Wedge is a welcome addition to a relationship with Indian Railways that we have built over several years. The Friction Wedge is a specialised, safety-critical component, and this approval is a strong endorsement of our engineering and quality processes by the country’s apex railway design authority. It also positions us well to supply this item for the “Raftar” bogie, as Indian Railways looks to move freight faster across the network. This adds further depth to our RDSO-approved portfolio, and we remain committed to widening our footprint across the wagon, coach, track and locomotive segments while delivering consistent value to all our stakeholders.”

About Neetu Yoshi Limited

Neetu Yoshi Limited (NYL) is a metallurgical engineering firm specializing in customized ferrous products, including mild steel, spherical graphite iron, cast iron, and manganese steel, ranging from 0.2 kg to 1,000 kg. It is an RDSO-certified vendor for over 25 casting products for Indian Railways and holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications for quality, environmental, and occupational health & safety management.

With advanced technology, skilled manpower, and strong technical capabilities, the company ensures efficient manufacturing of high-quality, customized products. Its expertise and infrastructure enable consistent productivity and cost-effective operations.

For FY26, the Company has reported Total Income of ₹101.59 Cr, EBITDA of ₹33.87 Cr & Net Profit of ₹25.01 Cr on a consolidated basis.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Neetu Yoshi Limited Secures RDSO Prototype Approval for Friction Wedge, Extends Reach to High-Speed “Raftar” Bogies
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Neetu Yoshi Limited Secures RDSO Prototype Approval for Friction Wedge, Extends Reach to High-Speed “Raftar” Bogies

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Neetu Yoshi Limited Secures RDSO Prototype Approval for Friction Wedge, Extends Reach to High-Speed “Raftar” Bogies

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Neetu Yoshi Limited Secures RDSO Prototype Approval for Friction Wedge, Extends Reach to High-Speed “Raftar” Bogies
Neetu Yoshi Limited Secures RDSO Prototype Approval for Friction Wedge, Extends Reach to High-Speed “Raftar” Bogies
Neetu Yoshi Limited Secures RDSO Prototype Approval for Friction Wedge, Extends Reach to High-Speed “Raftar” Bogies
Neetu Yoshi Limited Secures RDSO Prototype Approval for Friction Wedge, Extends Reach to High-Speed “Raftar” Bogies
Neetu Yoshi Limited Secures RDSO Prototype Approval for Friction Wedge, Extends Reach to High-Speed “Raftar” Bogies

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