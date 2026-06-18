Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury

Nesterra 6.0 Launch Event Pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Nesterra, the home textiles brand from Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited, part of the K.K. Birla Group, has launched its New Collection, a premium range that brings together design, craftsmanship, performance, and responsible manufacturing in one layered offering.

Built around three distinct narratives, Featuring You, Flawless, and Everyday Luxe, the collection introduces a wide portfolio of upholstery and curtain fabrics designed for contemporary homes that value depth, durability, and visual richness. Inspired by the warmth and permanence of heritage homes, the new collection uses refined maximalism to create interiors that feel expressive, personal, and timeless.

“Performance is now inseparable from sustainability in home textiles,” said Ashish Kumar, CEO and Wholetime Director – Home Textiles and Exports, Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited. “A fabric has to earn its place in a home over time. That means strong construction, easy maintenance, long-term durability, and responsible production at the fibre and manufacturing stage. Nesterra’s new collection is built on that principle.”

The collection features rich textures, luxury jacquards, chenilles, intricate embroideries, printed surfaces, and heritage-inspired details across multiple fabric ranges. From statement upholstery to structured curtains, the line is designed to move beyond decorative appeal and offer fabrics that live well in everyday use.

“The things we value most are seldom the newest ones,” said Smita Joshi, Vice President – Home Textiles and Exports, Nesterra, Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited. “Nesterra 6.0 is for people who cherish taking time to build their homes and spaces, who create interiors that feel timeless and forever. We wanted to make people pause, reflect, and appreciate that beauty rather than rush from one collection to the next. That is the soul of this collection.”

Featuring You leads the collection’s narrative with a celebration of craftsmanship and intricate detail. The range centres on luxury jacquards with a luminous finish, layered with heritage-inspired motifs and rich ornamental depth. A significant portfolio addition is Panelogy, Nesterra’s debut panel curtain collection, which pairs jacquard with delicate embroidery in structured drapery forms. Heirloom brings curtain and upholstery fabrics together under one heritage-inspired story, while Ornate Drapes II is a sequel of the first embroidery collection and Royal Tales complete a lineup built for spaces that carry artistry and history.

The Flawless collection addresses the performance dimension of that story. Built around easy-clean, high-performance upholstery with stain resistance, durable constructions, and soft woollen-look and chenille surfaces, it is designed for high-use spaces where beauty must be matched by function. Chair Affair II extends this thinking with upholstery fabrics created specifically for statement seating.

Everyday Luxe rounds out the collection with a Modern Classic sensibility, balancing sleek finishes and sophisticated surface textures for spaces where elevated design is a daily standard. Printed chenille brings tactile depth and visual interest to upholstery, while the Curtain Bible IV series offers a well-edited range of textured plains and fancy weaves for contemporary window treatments.

The collection is developed with attention to fibre selection, responsible sourcing, water and energy use, dyeing and finishing processes, and waste reduction, with select products aligned to Digital Product Passport requirements for end-to-end traceability.

With Nesterra’s 6th year of collection launch, the brand continues to build on its premium identity while expanding the conversation around what modern home textiles should deliver: beauty, resilience, comfort, and responsible making.

https://www.nesterra.com/



If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.