Nico Digital PR Partners with Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad to Drive Integrated Communications for Kolkata’s Landmark Dussehra Celebrations

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27: Integrated communications agency Nico Digital partnered with Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad for its Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations at Central Park, Salt Lake, managing communications and media engagement across the event lifecycle, from pre-event outreach and inauguration-day coordination to on-ground media facilitation and post-event amplification. The six-day celebrations, held from 15 to 20 October, brought together strategic public relations, stakeholder communication and event-led storytelling for a large-scale cultural gathering that featured the team behind the upcoming film Ramayana, drawing over 70 lakh visitors across the festivities

The engagement placed Nico Digital at the centre of communications for one of Kolkata’s most prominent festive gatherings, requiring sustained coordination across multiple event stages, stakeholders and media touchpoints. The agency’s role encompassed building awareness ahead of the celebrations, facilitating media engagement during key moments and extending the event’s visibility beyond its conclusion.

In the lead-up to the celebrations, Nico Digital worked on media outreach to establish the significance of the celebrations and generate interest around the programme. The agency worked to shape the event narrative around Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad’s cultural legacy, the scale of the planned festivities and the coming together of Durga Puja and Dussehra in a unified celebration. The approach ensured that the event’s wider cultural relevance remained central to its public positioning.

The communications effort translated into 100+ media personnel attending the celebrations and over 150 media stories across publications and platforms, giving Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad a strong presence in the news cycle. Through sustained outreach and the amplification of key moments before, during and after the event, Nico Digital helped build a continuous narrative around Kolkata’s Dussehra celebrations, extending the conversation beyond the venue and bringing the event into wider public and media attention.

The celebrations were inaugurated on 15 October by the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, Shri Ravindra Narayan Ravi, in the presence of other dignitaries. The celebrations subsequently drew considerable attention on 20 October with the arrival of West Bengal Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari and members of the Ramayana team, including actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Ravie Dubey, alongside producer Namit Malhotra. The Chief Minister’s announcement that Ramayana would be made tax-free in West Bengal added another significant news development to the occasion.

Post-event communication formed another important part of the mandate, carrying the story beyond the six-day programme. By consolidating the event’s defining moments, prominent participation and cultural significance into a wider narrative, the agency’s approach sought to sustain attention around Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad’s celebrations and the scale of public participation they generated.

Held under the theme Ram Ki Ayodhya, the festivities brought Durga Puja and the Sansad’s annual Dussehra celebrations together in a unified experience for the first time. Supported by Shyam Steel, Macaw Paints and Lux Cozi, the programme featured cultural performances, an elaborate festive setting, a larger-than-life idol of Shri Ram, a grand drone show and the burning of a 70-foot Ravan. The event’s reported footfall of over 70 lakh visitors underscored the scale of the gathering and its significance as a major cultural destination in the city.

The engagement reflects the growing importance of integrated communications in managing high-profile public events, where the work extends beyond securing visibility for individual announcements. From establishing a clear narrative before an event to navigating live developments and maintaining relevance after its conclusion, communications must operate as a continuous function. Nico Digital’s partnership with Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad demonstrates the agency’s approach to managing this complexity through coordinated media engagement and narrative development across the event lifecycle.

Speaking on the engagement, Mr Aditya Kathotia, Founder & Director, Nico Digital, said: “An event of this scale brings together several moving parts, and the communications function needs to remain closely aligned with developments at every stage. Our partnership with Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad involved working across the build-up to the celebrations, key moments on the ground and communication following the event. The scale of participation, the diversity of stakeholders and the significance of the occasion called for a considered approach to how the event was presented to different audiences. We value the opportunity to work on engagements of this nature, where communications play an important role in connecting a large public gathering with its wider cultural significance.”

The partnership further strengthens Nico Digital’s experience in managing communications for large-format events and multi-stakeholder engagements. As brands and institutions increasingly look for communications partners capable of connecting planning, media relations and post-event storytelling, the agency continues to build its approach around sustained engagement, relevant narratives and communications that serve objectives beyond the event itself.

About Nico Digital

Nico Digital is a revenue-focused, AI-driven digital marketing and communications agency specialising in SEO, AI Search and Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO), digital PR, performance marketing and content strategy. Founded in 2010, the agency helps businesses turn digital visibility into measurable growth through data-driven strategies and AI-powered solutions. With over 175 active clients, 327+ successful campaigns and a team of 100+ marketing and PR specialists, Nico Digital serves brands across India, the US, UK, Europe and APAC. Led by Founder and CEO Aditya Kathotia, the agency partners with businesses across D2C, B2B, fintech, SaaS and manufacturing sectors to build sustainable digital growth.

Website: https://www.nicodigital.com/

Media Contact: +91 98301 57668

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.