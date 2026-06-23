ORA Group Forays into Integrated Township and Plotted Development Through ORA Land; Unveils Vision for Landmark Community at Karjat

Surya Kumar Yadav Joins Hands with ORA Land for BluBay at Karjat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: Diversifying its real estate portfolio and expanding its presence across high-growth segments, ORA Group has announced its strategic entry into the integrated township and plotted development space through ORA Land, the Group’s dedicated land development vertical. Marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey, ORA Land has chosen Karjat as the location for its maiden development—a large-scale, thoughtfully planned community envisioned to redefine land ownership through modern infrastructure, lifestyle amenities and sustainable living.

ORA Group strengthens its real estate footprint with a strategic entry into land development through ‘BluBay’ by ORA Land

Chooses Karjat, one of MMR’s fastest-growing investment destinations, for its maiden integrated township and plotted development

Announces Surya Kumar Yadav as the brand ambassador for BluBay

The launch comes at a time when Karjat is rapidly emerging as one of the most sought-after real estate destinations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Driven by transformational infrastructure projects, enhanced connectivity and increasing demand for nature-led living environments, the region has witnessed growing interest from both end-users and investors seeking long-term value appreciation alongside an improved quality of life.

Commenting on the development, Ms. Unnati Varma, Director, ORA Land (by ORA Group), said, “Our foray into integrated township and plotted developments marks a natural evolution of ORA Group’s real estate vision. Karjat offers a unique combination of connectivity, natural beauty, and long-term growth potential, making it the ideal destination for our first project in this segment. With BluBay, we are creating far more than a plotted development—we are building a thoughtfully planned lifestyle destination anchored by a crystal-clear lagoon, expansive open spaces, wellness and recreational experiences, and world-class design. Conceived in collaboration with Morphogenesis, one of India’s most awarded architecture firms and among the world’s Top 100 architectural practices, and powered by Fluidra’s global expertise in delivering iconic lagoon experiences; BluBay brings an international standard of living to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Through ORA Land, we aim to create future-ready communities that seamlessly blend nature, design, and infrastructure while generating enduring value for homeowners, investors, and the wider region.”

Further strengthening the project’s positioning and brand appeal, Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav has recently been announced as the Brand Ambassador for BluBay, ORA Land’s flagship development in Karjat. The association follows a series of intriguing social media posts by the cricketer that generated widespread curiosity around the concept of #T60Life. Beginning with his May 26 post, “Hey Guys, I’m stepping into something bigger. A new chapter. At a different pace. It’s called the #T60Life. Stay Tuned!”, and followed by a teaser video released on June 12 carrying the message, “Get Ready To Witness Something Bigger. 360 degree on the field. T60 Life beyond it. #T60Life”, the campaign has successfully built anticipation around a lifestyle that extends beyond conventional urban living.

ORA Land Unveils Surya Kumar Yadav as Face of BluBay Project in Karjat

The collaboration reflects a shared vision of embracing balance, wellness and meaningful living experiences. It also reinforces BluBay’s positioning as a destination that seamlessly integrates nature, recreation, community living and long-term wealth creation within one of MMR’s most promising growth corridors.

The upcoming development is envisioned as a comprehensive integrated township featuring well-demarcated residential plots complemented by robust infrastructure, landscaped open spaces, recreational zones, wellness-focused amenities and community-centric facilities. Designed to appeal to homebuyers, second-home seekers and investors alike, the project aims to offer a carefully curated environment that combines the flexibility of land ownership with the conveniences of modern township living.

Over the past few years, Karjat has steadily transformed into a preferred destination for both residential and second-home investments. Improved rail and road connectivity, proximity to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, and the development of major infrastructure projects across the region have significantly enhanced its attractiveness. At the same time, changing consumer preferences have accelerated demand for spacious, wellness-oriented environments, resulting in strong traction for plotted developments and integrated communities.

ORA Land’s entry into the segment aligns with ORA Group’s long-term vision of unlocking the potential of strategically located land parcels and transforming them into organized, future-ready destinations. By combining thoughtful planning, sustainable development principles and customer-centric design, the company aims to create vibrant communities that cater to the evolving aspirations of modern homebuyers while contributing to the region’s overall growth.

Looking ahead, ORA Land plans to actively explore opportunities across emerging growth corridors in Maharashtra and other strategic markets. With a focus on quality development, innovation and long-term value creation, the company is committed to building destinations that not only enhance lifestyles but also create enduring value for customers, investors and stakeholders.

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