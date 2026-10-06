Orchid Platinum by Goyal & Co | Hariyana Group: 3 & 4 BHK Luxury Apartments in Whitefield, Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 5: Orchid Platinum is a luxury residential project by Goyal & Co |Hariyana Group, located beside Whitefield Main Road, Bangalore, within reach of ITPL, Marathahalli, the Outer Ring Road, Bellandur, Sarjapur and KR Puram. The project is registered under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, RERA number PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/PR/140923/006267, with construction underway since September 2023 and possession scheduled for December 2028.

Configuration

Orchid Platinum offers 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments ranging from 1,485 to 2,210 sq ft. The project does not include 1 BHK or 2 BHK units, positioning it firmly in Whitefield’s larger-format, premium residential segment.

Location and Connectivity

Whitefield has grown into one of Bengaluru’s most established residential and IT corridors, anchored by ITPL and a wide network of surrounding tech campuses. Orchid Platinum’s location beside Whitefield Main Road places it within a well-developed pocket of the city, with access to Marathahalli, the Outer Ring Road, Bellandur, Sarjapur and KR Puram.

Developer Background

Orchid Platinum is developed by Goyal & Co | Hariyana Group, which has an established residential portfolio across Bengaluru, including projects in Gunjur, Thanisandra and Balagere Road.

Who Orchid Platinum Is Built For

By offering only 3 BHK and 4 BHK layouts, Orchid Platinum is positioned toward buyers who have outgrown a compact apartment, whether that is a growing family, senior professionals wanting a dedicated home office, or multi generational households that need an extra room. This is a deliberate departure from projects that stack in smaller 1 and 2 BHK units to maximize unit count, and it shapes the kind of buyer and community the project is likely to attract over time.

What to Check Before Booking

Prospective buyers are advised to independently verify the project’s RERA registration on the Karnataka RERA website, review the sanctioned floor plans for the specific unit under consideration, and confirm current pricing directly with the sales team, since availability and pricing can shift as the project moves through its construction and sales cycle.

Explore floor plans, pricing and the brochure at Orchid Platinum’s official page, or browse Goyal & Co’s full portfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Orchid Platinum located?

Orchid Platinum is located beside Whitefield Main Road, Bangalore, close to ITPL, Marathahalli, the Outer Ring Road, Bellandur, Sarjapur and KR Puram.

What BHK configurations are available at Orchid Platinum?

Orchid Platinum offers 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments only, ranging from 1,485 to 2,210 sq ft. The project does not offer 2 BHK units.

Is Orchid Platinum RERA registered?

Yes. RERA number PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/PR/140923/006267.

Is Orchid Platinum ready to move?

No, the project is under construction. Construction began in September 2023, with possession expected by December 2028.

How far is Orchid Platinum from ITPL?

The project is beside Whitefield Main Road, close to ITPL, though the exact commute time should be confirmed via a live route check.

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