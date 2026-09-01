Oshea Herbals Joins Miss Universe India 2026 as Official Skincare Partner

Oshea Herbals shining bright. Co-founder Mr. Yash presented Oshea Herbals winning gift hampers to Winners -& runner ups.

New Delhi [India], August 31: Oshea Herbals, a homegrown skincare and beauty brand known for its herbal and nature-inspired formulations, has partnered with Miss Universe India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner, further strengthening its commitment to celebrating beauty, confidence and individuality.

As part of the association, Mr. Yash, Co-founder, Oshea Herbals, presented specially curated Oshea Herbals winning gift hampers to the winners and runner-ups of the prestigious pageant. The gesture reflected the brand’s focus on making skincare an integral part of every woman’s beauty and self-care journey.

Adding another special moment to the evening, Oshea Herbals presented the coveted “Miss Beautiful Skin” title to Miss Himachal Pradesh, Snehal Rawat, recognising her radiant skin and overall beauty. Along with the title, Snehal Rawat was presented with the “Miss Beautiful Skin” sash and a specially curated Oshea Herbals skincare hamper.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Yash, Co-founder, Oshea Herbals, said, “We are delighted to be associated with Miss Universe India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner. Beauty is not just about appearance; it is about confidence, individuality and feeling comfortable in your own skin. Through this association, we are proud to celebrate women who embody these qualities and represent the diverse beauty of India. Presenting the ‘Miss Beautiful Skin’ title to Snehal Rawat was a special moment for us, and we congratulate all the winners and participants for their remarkable journeys.”

The partnership provides Oshea Herbals with an opportunity to connect with a powerful platform that celebrates beauty, confidence, ambition and representation, while reinforcing the brand’s positioning in the skincare and beauty space.

The presentation of the winning hampers and the “Miss Beautiful Skin” title added a strong brand moment to the pageant, bringing together Oshea Herbals’ skincare expertise with the glamour and prestige of one of India’s prominent beauty platforms.

With this association, Oshea Herbals continues to build its presence at high-visibility beauty and lifestyle platforms while championing the idea that healthy, confident skin is an essential part of every woman’s beauty journey.

About Oshea Herbals

Oshea Herbals, part of OJB Herbals Pvt. Ltd., was founded in 2009 with the vision of blending herbal wisdom and modern science to create safe, cruelty-free, and effective personal care solutions. Headquartered in Kolkata, with a growing presence across India, Oshea Herbals today offers an extensive portfolio of 450+ products in skincare, haircare, bath & body, and professional care. Each product is dermatologically tested, carefully crafted, and designed to bring consumers closer to nature.

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