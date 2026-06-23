LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season

Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season

Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-23 11:50 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Pune’s shopping season has officially turned grander than ever as Phoenix unveils the much-awaited Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026, a celebration of shopping, rewards, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences across Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad, and Phoenix Avenue of Stars, Viman Nagar.

Adding a glamorous highlight to the launch, actor Harshvardhan Rane inaugurated the Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026, drawing excitement from visitors and fans alike. His presence added a star-studded charm to the opening celebrations, setting the tone for a high-energy, experience-driven festival season ahead. The inauguration marked not just the beginning of the festival, but also the start of a city-wide invitation to rediscover shopping as a celebration.

You Might Be Interested In

Designed to celebrate the spirit of shopping, leisure, and togetherness, the Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 offers shoppers across both destinations the chance to win rewards worth up to ₹1 crore at each location, along with a Toyota Hyryder as the mega prize at both malls. Adding to the festive cheer, the festival also features exciting daily and weekly rewards, making every visit a rewarding experience.

Running from June to August 2026, the Phoenix Shopping Festival brings together some of the world’s most loved fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and retail brands, offering shoppers exciting opportunities to explore the latest collections while enjoying exceptional value. As part of the festival, shoppers can take advantage of the much-awaited End of Season Sale featuring Flat 50% Off on select collections across participating brands on June 20 and 21, making it one of the most anticipated shopping weekends of the season.

The festival showcases an impressive lineup of premium and high-street brands including H&M, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Armani Exchange, Diesel, Aldo, Charles & Keith, GAS, Victoria’s Secret, La Martina, Superdry, Adidas Originals, Bath & Body Works, Home Centre, Shoppers Stop, Tira, Hamleys, American Tourister, New Balance, Dune London, Mia by Tanishq, Nykaa Luxe, and many more.

The launch event witnessed enthusiastic participation from shoppers, families, fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and members of Pune’s vibrant social community. The presence of Harshvardhan Rane added glamour and excitement to the celebrations, creating a memorable start to the city’s most anticipated shopping festival.

Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season

A Phoenix Spokesperson said:

“Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 has been designed as a celebration of everything our shoppers love—great brands, exceptional value, exciting rewards, and memorable experiences. Through this festival, we aim to create a destination where shopping goes beyond transactions and becomes a joyful experience for families, fashion enthusiasts, and visitors across Pune. We look forward to welcoming shoppers to enjoy incredible offers, exclusive rewards, and unforgettable moments throughout the season.”

Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 is set to become Pune’s ultimate retail celebration, bringing together iconic brands, unbeatable offers, and rewarding experiences that redefine the city’s shopping landscape.

Shop Big. Win Bigger. Celebrate Bigger only at Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

From Kerala To Corridors Of Power In Delhi: Who is George Kurian

Turtlemint Fintech IPO Day 3: Check GMP, Review, Subscription Status and Other Key Details

Phoenix Mall of the Millennium Welcomes Pune’s Elite for a Curated Evening of Fashion, Style and Elegance

Lucknow Fire Tragedy: 22 Coaching Centres Sealed in Kanpur

Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

LATEST NEWS

IND vs IRE T20I: 3 Players Who Can Replace Nitish Kumar Reddy For India’s Tour Of England and Ireland

Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link, Login Credentials and Scorecard Details

Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Steps to Download Scorecard, Check Percentile and Admission Process

NCRB’s New Apps- Abhigyan, CrPI, e-Forensics 2.0, e-Prosecution 2.0- Creating Seamless Digital Chain of Justice

Oracle Layoffs: Will More People Lose Jobs To AI?

Water Transversality: The New Frontier of Climate Resilience at SB64 Bonn

Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026: Where and How to Check SEBA Class 10 Supplementary Results

Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY 50 | INDIAN RUPEE

Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season
Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season
Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season
Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season

QUICK LINKS