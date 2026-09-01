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Home > Business > Powered by Honeywell, GPACTS 2026 to Convene 400 Pharma Leaders in Hyderabad

Powered by Honeywell, GPACTS 2026 to Convene 400 Pharma Leaders in Hyderabad

Powered by Honeywell, GPACTS 2026 to Convene 400 Pharma Leaders in Hyderabad

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-01 19:45 IST

Flagship summit on 3 September brings together senior industry leaders, global technology partners and emerging startups around AI, compliance and digital manufacturing

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 1: GPACTS 2026, the Global Pharma AI, Compliance & Technology Summit, will bring its flagship edition to Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (HICC) on 3 September 2026, convening an expected 350–400 senior decision-makers from pharmaceutical technology, manufacturing, quality, compliance, data and cybersecurity.

A.V.P.S. Chakravarty, Chairman, Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE), will attend as Chief Guest. He will be joined by Dr. Sridhar Reddy, Honorary Secretary, Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), and Sarvesh Singh, CEO, Telangana Life Sciences, adding regulatory, industry-association and state life-sciences perspectives to the flagship programme.

Powered by Honeywell, GPACTS 2026 to Convene 400 Pharma Leaders in Hyderabad

The summit arrives at a defining moment for the pharmaceutical industry, as companies accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, connected manufacturing and data-led operations while facing greater scrutiny around validation, data integrity, cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. GPACTS Hyderabad will examine how the sector can scale digital transformation without weakening the controls required in regulated manufacturing environments.

Unlike broad technology conferences, GPACTS is built specifically around the realities of regulated pharmaceutical operations. It brings enterprise technology and business leadership into direct conversation with the manufacturing, quality, and compliance functions responsible for implementation. The Hyderabad agenda will address responsible AI and governance in validated environments, evolving data-protection requirements, manufacturing cybersecurity, digital batch processes, manufacturing execution systems, laboratory software, connected quality systems and digital twins.

Powered by Honeywell, GPACTS 2026 to Convene 400 Pharma Leaders in Hyderabad

Confirmed speakers include Dr. Ajaz Hussain, former FDA Director; Ramanarayana Parhi, Vice President and CIO, Alkem Laboratories; Rajesh T, Digital Transformation Head, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories; Dr. Deepa Pangaonkar, Vice President – Quality IT, Wockhardt; Karthick Raja, CIO, Granules India; and Praveen Kumar Baheti, Vice President – IT, Biological E. The wider programme will include leaders from pharmaceutical enterprises, technology organisations and advisory firms.

The Hyderabad edition is powered by Honeywell. The confirmed partner ecosystem also includes Rockwell Automation, Nividous Software, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Incep Bio, Abhiyanta Tech & Ample Logic. Together, these organisations strengthen the summit’s focus on connected operations, automation, manufacturing intelligence, laboratory and quality systems, enterprise transformation and emerging pharma technologies.

The summit will additionally showcase a growing startup ecosystem, with NM Technokrafts, Wizmoid, and AI4Pharma joining the Hyderabad edition. Their participation will bring emerging solutions and specialised capabilities into direct conversation with senior pharma decision-makers and operating teams.

“Pharma’s AI and digital-transformation agenda can no longer be separated from manufacturing, quality and compliance. GPACTS is being built as the platform where the leaders responsible for these decisions can confront the operational and regulatory realities together—and move the conversation from ambition to accountable implementation,” said Shipra Singh, Founder and Director, GPACTS.

The Hyderabad summit follows GPACTS editions held in Mumbai and Ahmedabad earlier this year. Together, the two events engaged 228 delegates and 32 speakers, with more than 80 per cent of attendees representing pharma end-user organisations. Between 40 and 50 per cent of participants were from C-suite or senior leadership roles.

The Ahmedabad edition also introduced a live ransomware tabletop simulation based on a pharmaceutical manufacturing environment. The exercise brought technology, security and operational considerations into a single scenario, reflecting GPACTS’ emphasis on implementation-oriented formats. The Hyderabad edition will build on this approach through practitioner-led sessions and cross-functional discussion.

“The response in Mumbai and Ahmedabad confirmed that pharma leaders want more than broad transformation narratives. They want implementation insight, peer experience and honest discussion of risk. Hyderabad takes that model to its flagship scale by bringing AI, compliance, cybersecurity and manufacturing systems into one decision-making forum,” said Ravindra Warang, Director, GPACTS.

The summit is intended for senior professionals from pharmaceutical manufacturing, IT, digital transformation, quality, compliance, data, automation and cybersecurity functions, along with selected technology and advisory organisations serving regulated life-sciences operations.

For programme and registration information, visit www.gpacts.com.

About GPACTS

GPACTS, the Global Pharma AI, Compliance & Technology Summit, is a practitioner-led platform focused on the intersection of technology, manufacturing, quality and compliance in regulated pharmaceutical environments. Through summits and focused industry forums, GPACTS brings together senior decision-makers to exchange implementation experience, examine emerging risks and discuss priorities shaping pharmaceutical operations.

Media enquiries

GPACTS Communications Team
Email: partnerships@gpacts.org
Website: www.gpacts.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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