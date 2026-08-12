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Home > Business > Q3 Technologies Strengthens Business Resilience with Next-Generation Managed IT Services

Q3 Technologies Strengthens Business Resilience with Next-Generation Managed IT Services

Q3 Technologies Strengthens Business Resilience with Next-Generation Managed IT Services

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-12 15:18 IST

Global technology services provider expands its Managed IT Services portfolio to help enterprises reduce downtime, strengthen cybersecurity posture, and scale operations with confidence

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New Delhi [India], August 12: Q3 Technologies, a leading global enterprise IT and artificial intelligence services provider with over two decades of presence in the market, has strengthened businesses with bespoke Managed IT Services, reaffirming its position as a vital collaborator for sustainable business resilience. The need for such a solution has arisen due to increasing pressures on enterprises, coming from multiple industries like banking, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and logistics, to ensure minimum disruptions in their operations due to increasingly complicated IT infrastructures.

The challenges in keeping a business running smoothly in this age where IT systems have become both more distributed and prone to sophisticated attacks have made business continuity highly critical for business leaders. The Managed IT Services by Q3 Technologies include proactive IT infrastructure monitoring, remote IT infrastructure management, network security, and round the clock technical support as a complete solution.

Certified with CMMI Level 3 and ISO 27001, Q3 Technologies‘ offers its customers managed IT services through a structured process which gives priority to data security, quality of service and measurable results. Being able to offer follow-the-sun support due to its global delivery model which is facilitated by its presence through offices in India, the US, UK, UAE and Australia, allows Q3 Technologies to serve customers operating in different time zones and countries.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the company provides customized managed services tailored to each client’s requirements. At the beginning of each collaboration Q3 Technologies conducts a comprehensive assessment of the current state of IT system, risk exposure and future plans of the enterprise, resulting in a customized service level agreement. This has led Q3 Technologies to become a trusted and preferred technology partner for Fortune 500 companies such as Samsung, Panasonic, FirstGroup, Compass, Havells and others.

Nandita Mathur, CIO at Q3 Technologies has quoted: “IT Resilience for today’s world isn’t about maintaining operational efficiency anymore – but it is about empowering the organization to grow without being hindered by IT complexities. Managed IT Services have been structured based on our 25+ years of delivery experience and our unique bespoke process methodology. Unlike other firms, we don’t give the clients a template. We create an operating model for them taking into consideration their infrastructure, risk profile and plans for growth.”

Q3 Technologies’ managed IT services offerings are also part of its wider strategy of offering the best of both worlds. Namely, they include its rich experience with more traditional areas of IT operations along with its growing expertise in AI and automation.

“This is not about becoming yet another vendor for enterprises. We strive to be a partner who knows their technology stack but also knows how the business works,” says Gaurav Saxena, Head of IT and Technology Infrastructure Services. “This is the bar we set for ourselves. No matter whether we are working with a medium-sized enterprise which is creating a first cloud environment or with a multinational company managing its infrastructure all over the world, our aim remains the same – reducing the disruptions, enhancing the security and making IT operations deliver real business results.”

Q3 Technologies reports measurable gains in availability, incident resolution, and IT cost efficiency across its managed services engagements, supported by 24×7 monitoring, SLA-backed response, proactive infrastructure management, and automation. The company cites 99.9%+ availability for business-critical systems and 20–35% reductions in IT operations costs within 12 months for qualifying engagements.

This reflects the commitment of Q3 Technologies in strengthening its portfolio of enterprise IT services and digital transformation expertise, along with AI solutions development and custom software engineering. As enterprise IT budgets become increasingly dominated by resilience and risk management spending, Q3 Technologies promotes its Managed IT Services as a foundation for the on-going digital transformation and technology modernization.

Those organisations interested to know more about Q3 Technologies’ Managed IT Services can find all information on the website www.q3tech.com.

About Q3 Technologies

Q3 Technologies is an global managed IT services and AI solutions development company, having served many organizations worldwide for the past 25 years. CMMI Level 3 and ISO 27001 certified, Q3 Technologies provides various IT services that include managed IT services, cyber security, cloud infrastructure, custom software development, and artificial intelligence, including agentic AI and generative AI development. Some of the industries Q3 Technologies caters to include banking and finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and travel and hospitality sectors, and Q3 Technologies operates throughout the globe from its bases in India, USA, UK, UAE, and Australia. Some of the famous companies serviced by Q3 Technologies are Samsung, Panasonic, FirstGroup, NIIT, Vedanta, Deckers, Havells, Adani, and Compass Group.

Media Contact

Q3 Technologies
Email: sales@q3tech.com
Phone: +91 124 665 6000
Website: https://www.q3tech.com/

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Q3 Technologies Strengthens Business Resilience with Next-Generation Managed IT Services
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