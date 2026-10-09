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Home > Business > Rathi Steel And Power Limited Q2 FY27 Revenue at Over Rs 200 Cr, Growth of Over 30% YoY; Sales Volume Growth at ~28.86% YoY

Rathi Steel And Power Limited Q2 FY27 Revenue at Over Rs 200 Cr, Growth of Over 30% YoY; Sales Volume Growth at ~28.86% YoY

Rathi Steel And Power Limited Q2 FY27 Revenue at Over Rs 200 Cr, Growth of Over 30% YoY; Sales Volume Growth at ~28.86% YoY

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-09 18:51 IST

New Delhi [India], October 9: Rathi Steel and Power Limited (BSE – 504903), one of the leading players in stainless steel long products and TMT bars, witnessed continued operating momentum during Q2 FY27. The Company is set to register revenue of approx. over ₹200 Cr, compared to ₹156.43 Cr in Q2 FY26, representing growth of over 30% YoY. Total sales volumes stood at 32,028 MT, compared to 24,855 MT in Q2 FY26, reflecting growth of approximately 28.86% YoY.

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Operational Update

Reduction in Cost of Borrowing

  • During the period, the Company successfully negotiated a reduction of approximately 450 basis points in the rate of interest with its existing lender.
  • The Company has also raised additional need-based funds to support its growing business requirements.

Future Direction

Capacity Utilisation & Scale-Up

  • The Company is targeting 55–60% rolling mill utilisation in FY27, compared with approximately 51–52% in FY26.
  • The Company also intends to progressively scale up utilisation of its steel melting shop, in line with operating requirements and business growth.

Product Mix & Margin Focus

  • The Company will continue to focus on value-added products and margin optimisation.
  • It intends to maintain a judicious product mix between stainless steel and TMT bars, thereby reducing dependence on any single product category while retaining flexibility based on market demand and margins.

Value-Added Product Expansion

  • The Company is evaluating upgradation of the steel melting shop at its existing Ghaziabad facility, with a focus on expanding its value-added products portfolio.

ABOUT RATHI STEEL AND POWER LIMITED

Rathi Steel and Power Limited (RSPL), headquartered in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is a leading manufacturer of stainless steel and mild steel long products. Established in 1971, the company carries forward the renowned Rathi legacy built over five decades of innovation, trust, and quality in steel manufacturing.

Operating a modern integrated facility spread across about 12.5 acres in the NCR region, RSPL has a steel melting capacity of about 85,000 tonnes per annum and a rolling capacity of 2,00,000 tonnes per annum. Its diverse product portfolio includes stainless steel billets, wire rods, and TMT bars. It is India’s only stainless-steel wire rod manufacturer using direct billet charging technology, ensuring superior energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

In FY26, RSPL reported Total Income of ₹716.49 Cr, EBITDA of ₹28.90 Cr, and PAT of ₹12.87 Cr.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Rathi Steel And Power Limited Q2 FY27 Revenue at Over Rs 200 Cr, Growth of Over 30% YoY; Sales Volume Growth at ~28.86% YoY
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Rathi Steel And Power Limited Q2 FY27 Revenue at Over Rs 200 Cr, Growth of Over 30% YoY; Sales Volume Growth at ~28.86% YoY

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Rathi Steel And Power Limited Q2 FY27 Revenue at Over Rs 200 Cr, Growth of Over 30% YoY; Sales Volume Growth at ~28.86% YoY

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Rathi Steel And Power Limited Q2 FY27 Revenue at Over Rs 200 Cr, Growth of Over 30% YoY; Sales Volume Growth at ~28.86% YoY
Rathi Steel And Power Limited Q2 FY27 Revenue at Over Rs 200 Cr, Growth of Over 30% YoY; Sales Volume Growth at ~28.86% YoY
Rathi Steel And Power Limited Q2 FY27 Revenue at Over Rs 200 Cr, Growth of Over 30% YoY; Sales Volume Growth at ~28.86% YoY
Rathi Steel And Power Limited Q2 FY27 Revenue at Over Rs 200 Cr, Growth of Over 30% YoY; Sales Volume Growth at ~28.86% YoY
Rathi Steel And Power Limited Q2 FY27 Revenue at Over Rs 200 Cr, Growth of Over 30% YoY; Sales Volume Growth at ~28.86% YoY

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