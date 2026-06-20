Raveum Opens $1,000 Access to Dollar Linked U.S. Real Estate as Rupee Nears ₹97

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Raveum, a cross-border real estate investment platform, has opened doors to a pre-vetted U.S. commercial real estate opportunity with an entry point of $1,000, bringing dollar-linked real estate diversification within reach of Indian investors. The launch comes as the rupee faces renewed pressure, after touching a record low near ₹97 against the U.S. dollar on May 20, 2026.



This decline is making more Indian investors think beyond rupee-only portfolios. At the top end of the market, this shift is already visible. Mukesh Ambani’s reported $20 million New York property purchase, Rakesh Gangwal’s $30 million Miami mansion, and Adani Group’s $10 billion U.S. infrastructure plans all point to a growing preference for U.S.-based assets.

Kabir Israni, Founder of Raveum

Raveum is bringing this same direction of U.S. asset exposure to a wider group of investors through fractional ownership. Instead of buying an entire property, investors can start with a smaller amount and own a share of pre-vetted U.S. commercial real estate, an asset class that was earlier accessible mainly to family offices, institutions and ultra-wealthy investors.

For middle-income and emerging affluent investors, this smaller ticket size creates a practical route into U.S. real estate without huge capital commitment, local market complexity or the burden of buying and managing an entire property.

Currency depreciation is no longer a distant market concern for investors whose income, savings and portfolios remain largely rupee-linked. It hits home when families plan overseas education, global travel, international purchases and long-term wealth preservation.

“Oil has become expensive again, foreign investors are moving capital out of India and into dollar assets, and the RBI has reportedly spent around $40 billion trying to slow the pressure on the rupee,” said Kabir Israni, Founder of Raveum. “For Indian investors, the real question is not only whether the rupee is weakening. It is how much of their wealth remains exposed to one currency, and what they are doing to balance that risk.”

That question is pushing more investors to look not only at what they own, but also at the currency their assets are held in. A rupee-only portfolio may grow within India, but it can still lose strength when measured against global purchasing power.

Among global options, U.S. real estate has become an important category for investors seeking income in U.S. dollars and long-term market stability. At a time when geopolitical tensions are making some overseas destinations feel less predictable, the U.S. stands out for its deep capital markets, clear property laws, reliable tenant systems and mature real estate infrastructure.

However, investing in the U.S. is not only about returns. It also requires investors to deal with compliance, legal support, local market knowledge, taxation, remittance rules and ongoing property management.

This is where platforms like Raveum simplify diversification. The platform supports property selection, fractional participation, regulatory safeguards, taxation clarity and remittance processes under India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme, helping investors access U.S. commercial real estate through a more structured route.

Ultimately, exploring global assets is not about moving away from India’s growth story. It is about reducing overexposure to a single currency and building a more balanced portfolio.

As the rupee faces continued pressure, the next phase of financial planning may not be only about chasing the highest returns. For many investors, it will also be about preserving wealth by holding assets in the right currencies, in the right markets and through the right structures.