Raymond Limited’s Aerospace Subsidiary Wins Multi-Programme Aerospace Orders from a Leading Indian Aerospace and Defence Major

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Raymond Limited, the flagship company of the Raymond Group, today announced that during the quarter the Company’s Aerospace subsidiary secured significant new aerospace business from a leading Indian aerospace and defence major. The award covers more than 300+ part numbers — precision-machined, casting and structural — across multiple aircraft applications, with annual volumes exceeding 37,000+ components. As expected production rates, this represents annual business potential of approximately ₹33 crore. Production commences progressively across 2026 and 2027. Scope spans precision machining, aerospace castings, structural components and complex assemblies, extending the Company’s participation across a wider portion of the aerospace value chain.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Rakesh Tiwary, Group Chief Financial Officer, Raymond Limited, said:

“This order win sits squarely within the product mix optimisation we have identified as a core margin lever. The award win reaffirms the strong manufacturing process of Raymond Ltd. that spans across machining, castings, structures and assemblies, rather than at a single stage of the value chain, raises our capture rate per programme and improves the quality of the multi-year backlog we are building against. It also broadens our customer base into India’s growing domestic aerospace ecosystem, in a business that has until now been predominantly export-led. These new orders further strengthen the Company’s multi-year aerospace order pipeline and reinforce its strategy of building a scaled, high-precision aerospace and defence manufacturing platform in India.”

About Raymond Limited

With its inception in 1925, Raymond began as a fabric manufacturer and then forayed in other sectors such as engineering and Real Estate. With the acquisition of Maini Precision Products Limited (MPPL) in 2023, Raymond’s engineering business forayed into the sunrise sectors of Aerospace & Defence & EV components and caters to international as well as domestic markets. After demerging its Lifestyle Business and Real Estate verticals into independent listed entities, Raymond Limited now has two core verticals within the Engineering business – Precision Technology & Auto Components and Aerospace & Defence. It serves a global customer base of both B2B and B2C clients across more than 60 countries in Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America, with exports contributing over 50% to our total business due to our widespread reach and customer-centric approach. Raymond’s engineering business commands a leadership position in manufacturing files and hand tools and has a significant presence in national and international markets.