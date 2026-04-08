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Home > Business > RBMI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS, in collaboration with Accel Skill, has announced the launch of Centers of Excellence across two campuses, aimed at preparing Indian healthcare professionals for global career opportunities.

RBMI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS, in collaboration with Accel Skill, has announced the launch of Centers of Excellence across two campuses, aimed at preparing Indian healthcare professionals for global career opportunities.

RBMI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS, in collaboration with Accel Skill, has announced the launch of Centers of Excellence across two campuses, aimed at preparing Indian healthcare professionals for global career opportunities.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 8, 2026 14:31:26 IST

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RBMI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS, in collaboration with Accel Skill, has announced the launch of Centers of Excellence across two campuses, aimed at preparing Indian healthcare professionals for global career opportunities.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 09: Accel Skill and RBMI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Paramedic Conclave 2026, held on 4 April 2026 at the RBMI campus in Bareilly, marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening healthcare education, skill development, and global career pathways for students and aspiring nursing professionals.

The conclave brought together students, educators, institutional representatives, and industry stakeholders for meaningful discussions on the future of paramedical education, the growing importance of healthcare innovation, and the need to build stronger connections between academic learning and workforce readiness.

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The event served as an important platform for dialogue on how institutions and industry can work together to prepare the next generation of healthcare talent for an evolving and increasingly demanding landscape. The MoU between Accel Skill and RBMI reflects a shared commitment to advancing student development through structured engagement, increased industry exposure, and career oriented initiatives.

RBMI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS, in collaboration with Accel Skill, has announced the launch of Centers of Excellence across two campuses, aimed at preparing Indian healthcare professionals for global career opportunities.

Through this collaboration, both institutions aim to create opportunities that help learners build practical awareness, strengthen their employability, and gain access to emerging pathways within healthcare and allied sectors. A proud moment at the conclave was the announcement of the Center of Excellence (COE), alongside the exchange of the MoU between Mr. Akhlesh Mathur and Mr. Yashwinder Paal, further strengthening the shared vision of future-ready healthcare education.

Speaking on the occasion, Yashwinder Paal, Co-Founder, Accel Skill, said, “Paramedic Conclave 2026 was conceived as a platform to bring together education, industry, and opportunity in a meaningful way. Our collaboration with RBMI represents a shared commitment to supporting students with the right exposure, relevant skills, and clearer career pathways. We believe this partnership will contribute significantly to shaping a more prepared and future-ready healthcare workforce.

Mr. Akhlesh Mathur, President, RBMI Group of Institutions, said, “RBMI is committed to providing its students with quality education, relevant exposure, and opportunities that enhance their professional readiness. We are pleased to partner with Accel Skill through this MoU, and we see this collaboration as a valuable step towards strengthening industry-academia engagement for the benefit of our students and the broader healthcare ecosystem.” Archana Thakran, Co-Founder & CEO, Accel Skill, added, “At Accel Skill, we believe that meaningful career development begins with awareness, guidance, and strong institutional collaboration.

This MoU with RBMI is an important step towards creating a more enabling environment for students to understand opportunities, build relevant competencies, and prepare for sustainable professional journeys in healthcare. We are pleased to see this partnership begin through a conclave focused on innovation, education, and impact.” The signing of the MoU at Paramedic Conclave 2026, together with the announcement of the Center of Excellence, underlines the importance of collaborative efforts in building responsive and future-oriented healthcare education systems. As the sector continues to evolve, partnerships of this nature are expected to play a critical role in bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world opportunities, while supporting students in becoming skilled, confident, and career-ready professionals.

For media inquiries: Email: info@accelskill.com

info@rbmi.in Websites: accelskill.com

https://www.rbmi.in

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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RBMI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS, in collaboration with Accel Skill, has announced the launch of Centers of Excellence across two campuses, aimed at preparing Indian healthcare professionals for global career opportunities.

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RBMI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS, in collaboration with Accel Skill, has announced the launch of Centers of Excellence across two campuses, aimed at preparing Indian healthcare professionals for global career opportunities.

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RBMI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS, in collaboration with Accel Skill, has announced the launch of Centers of Excellence across two campuses, aimed at preparing Indian healthcare professionals for global career opportunities.
RBMI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS, in collaboration with Accel Skill, has announced the launch of Centers of Excellence across two campuses, aimed at preparing Indian healthcare professionals for global career opportunities.
RBMI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS, in collaboration with Accel Skill, has announced the launch of Centers of Excellence across two campuses, aimed at preparing Indian healthcare professionals for global career opportunities.
RBMI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS, in collaboration with Accel Skill, has announced the launch of Centers of Excellence across two campuses, aimed at preparing Indian healthcare professionals for global career opportunities.

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