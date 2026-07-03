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Home > Business > Reimagining Insurance in a Rapidly Transforming Risk Landscape – Tuesday, 30th June 2026

Reimagining Insurance in a Rapidly Transforming Risk Landscape – Tuesday, 30th June 2026

Reimagining Insurance in a Rapidly Transforming Risk Landscape – Tuesday, 30th June 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-03 18:57 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: The Insurance Institute of India (III) conducted a seminar on 30th June 2026 on the theme “Reimagining Insurance in a Rapidly Transforming Risk Landscape.” The seminar was organised as part of the 71st Foundation Day celebrations of the Institute.

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The seminar aimed to deliberate on emerging challenges and transformative opportunities shaping the insurance sector in the 21st century, particularly in the context of evolving economic, technological, environmental, and societal risks. It focused on discussions around innovative insurance models, digital transformation, regulatory developments, climate resilience, cyber risk management, and inclusive insurance solutions for a sustainable and future-ready ecosystem.

The contemporary risk landscape is increasingly influenced by geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic volatility, climate change, and rapid technological advancements, necessitating a fundamental rethinking of insurance products, distribution, and management practices with emphasis on resilience, customer-centricity, and sustainability.

During the Welcome Address, Shri P. Jaipuria, Secretary General, Insurance Institute of India, highlighted the Institute’s commitment towards strengthening professional capabilities and fostering collaborative engagement among stakeholders.

The Inaugural Session featured addresses by Shri Ratnakar Patnaik, Deputy Chairman, BOE, III & MD, LIC of India; Mrs. Girija Subramanian, President, III & CMD, The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., and Chief Guest, Shri R. Doraiswamy, CEO & MD, LIC of India, who emphasized the importance of resilience, governance, and sustainable growth in the evolving insurance landscape.

Mrs. Girija Subramanian, President, III & CMD, The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., and Chief Guest, Shri R. Doraiswamy, CEO & MD, LIC of India, highlighted the need for innovation, customer-centric strategies, and institutional strengthening to effectively respond to emerging risks and opportunities.

The Inaugural session was concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Shri Kedar Sant, Secretary, Insurance Institute of India, who thanked all speakers, panelists, and participants.

The seminar included two key thematic tracks.

Fireside Chat

The Fireside Chat on “Building Sustainable Growth with Customer Trust and Cost Discipline” focused on transparency, service delivery, and grievance redressal mechanisms by Shri. Rakesh Jain, CEO, IndusInd General Insurance, moderated by Shri Shiv Kumar Singh, Faculty (General), College of Insurance.

CDO Panel

The CDO Panel, comprising the esteemed speaker Smt. Anu Chaudhuri-Ghosh, Head Marketing and Business Administration, Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance, Shri Atul Mehta, CDO-Institutional Business, Bajaj General Insurance, Shri Atul Srivastava, Chief Product and Distribution Officer, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Shri Gaurav Saxena, Chief Distribution Officer – Bancassurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Shri Kamal Bharadwaj, Chief Distribution Officer – Corporate Solutions, TATA AIA Life Insurance on “Strengthening Suitability, Disclosure, Sales Governance and Customer Outcomes” addressed mis-selling concerns and emphasised stronger governance and alignment with customer needs, which was moderated by Dr Ramesh Kumar Satuluri, Faculty (Research & Life), College of Insurance.

The discussions reinforced that sustainable growth and customer trust are interconnected and require integration of strategic, operational, and ethical considerations. Strengthening governance, ensuring fair practices, and leveraging technology were highlighted as critical for navigating the evolving risk landscape.

The seminar witnessed participation from insurance professionals, customer service managers, sales managers, actuaries, and risk managers.

The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Shri Manish Raikar, Secretary, Insurance Institute of India, who thanked all speakers, panelists, and participants.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Reimagining Insurance in a Rapidly Transforming Risk Landscape – Tuesday, 30th June 2026
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Reimagining Insurance in a Rapidly Transforming Risk Landscape – Tuesday, 30th June 2026
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