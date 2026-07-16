Remotify CEO Maria Sucgang Earns Nomination for Tatler Front & Female Awards Philippines 2026

Recognition highlights her leadership in advancing innovation and expanding global opportunities for Filipino professionals.

Manila [Philippines], July 15: Maria Sucgang, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remotify, has been named a nominee for the Innovation Award at the Tatler Front & Female Awards Philippines 2026. The prestigious award recognizes women who are driving meaningful change through innovation, technology, and impactful initiatives that contribute to economic growth and social progress.

This nomination places Maria among a distinguished group of women leaders who are shaping industries, redefining traditional systems, and creating new pathways for growth and opportunity across the Philippines. It reflects not only her individual leadership but also the broader impact of her work in transforming how global companies engage with Filipino talent.

Through her leadership at Remotify, Maria has built a leading Employer of Record (EOR) platform that enables international companies to hire and manage Filipino professionals without the need to establish a local legal entity. By simplifying complex processes such as compliance, payroll, and human resource management, Remotify allows businesses to expand globally with confidence while ensuring employees receive proper benefits, secure contracts, and long-term career stability.

Maria’s vision for Remotify was rooted in addressing a critical gap in the global workforce—making it easier for companies to access skilled Filipino talent while ensuring that workers are protected under compliant employment structures. Her approach combines technology with a deep understanding of local labor regulations, creating a seamless experience for both employers and employees.

Tatler’s recognition highlights Maria’s role in redefining remote work by integrating innovation with inclusive employment practices. Under her direction, Remotify has enabled businesses from around the world to connect with Filipino professionals, opening doors to international career opportunities while maintaining adherence to Philippine labor standards. This has not only benefited companies seeking top-tier talent but has also empowered Filipino professionals to build sustainable careers without needing to relocate abroad.

“This nomination represents the dedication of our entire team and the trust of our clients who continue to invest in Filipino talent,” said Maria Sucgang. “At Remotify, our goal goes beyond simplifying hiring. We aim to create meaningful global career opportunities for Filipino professionals while helping companies hire responsibly and compliantly. We believe that access to international work should not come at the cost of security or compliance, and we are committed to making that vision a reality.”

Established with the mission of removing barriers to international employment, Remotify has grown into a trusted partner for organizations building teams in the Philippines. The company provides end-to-end support, including onboarding, payroll management, HR services, and compliance guidance. This comprehensive approach allows businesses to focus on growth and operations while navigating the complexities of local employment regulations with ease.

Maria’s leadership has been instrumental in positioning Remotify as a reliable solution for companies entering the Philippine market. By prioritizing both efficiency and compliance, she has helped create a platform that balances business needs with employee welfare. This dual focus has contributed to the company’s reputation as a forward-thinking organization that values both innovation and responsibility.

The Front & Female Awards recognize women who have made measurable contributions across various sectors, including business, innovation, healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, and social impact. Nominees are selected through a rigorous evaluation process that considers leadership, achievements, and influence over the past 18 months. Being nominated for the Innovation Award underscores Maria’s ability to drive meaningful change through technology while addressing real-world challenges.

For Maria, this recognition also reflects the growing influence of Filipino-led technology companies on the global stage. As more organizations look to the Philippines as a hub for skilled talent, platforms like Remotify play a crucial role in facilitating these connections while ensuring compliance and sustainability. Her work demonstrates how local innovation can have a global impact, contributing to the country’s reputation as a competitive player in the international workforce.

Additionally, the nomination highlights the increasing presence of women founders who are building purpose-driven businesses that balance commercial success with social impact. Maria’s journey serves as an example of how leadership, innovation, and a commitment to inclusivity can drive meaningful change within an industry.

As global demand for remote teams continues to expand, Remotify remains focused on connecting companies with top Filipino talent while ensuring professionals benefit from compliant employment and sustainable career growth. The company continues to invest in technology and services that enhance the hiring experience, making it easier for businesses to build distributed teams while maintaining high standards of compliance and employee support.

Maria’s nomination for the Tatler Front & Female Awards Philippines 2026 is a testament to her dedication to innovation, her commitment to empowering Filipino professionals, and her vision for a more inclusive global workforce. It also reinforces the importance of creating systems that support both business growth and employee well-being, ensuring that opportunities are accessible, secure, and sustainable.

About Remotify

Remotify is an Employer of Record (EOR) platform focused on the Philippines, helping international companies hire, onboard, and manage employees without setting up a local entity. Through its technology-driven solutions, Remotify enables businesses to build distributed teams while ensuring compliance with local regulations and providing Filipino professionals with secure employment, competitive benefits, and long-term career opportunities.

About the Front & Female Awards Philippines

Presented by Tatler Philippines, the Front & Female Awards celebrate women who are driving meaningful change across industries such as business, innovation, education, entrepreneurship, social impact, health, and culture. The awards recognize leaders whose work contributes to greater equity, opportunity, and long-term progress for communities across the Philippines, highlighting individuals who are shaping the future through leadership and innovation.